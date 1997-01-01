Side effect(s) of Vinblastine

Read the side effects of Vinblastine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Blood
Anemia and abnormal decrease in white blood cells.
Skin
Hair loss and sensitivity to light.
Gastrointestinal
Constipation, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, inflammation pharynx, mouth, diarrhea, stomach bleeding, peptic ulcer and rectal bleeding.
Central Nervous System
Numbness, inflammation of nerves, mental depression, headache and convulsions.
Heart
High blood pressure, heart attack, chest pain and abnormalities of ECG.
Miscellaneous
Uneasiness, bone pain, weakness, pain in tumor-containing tissue, dizziness and jaw pain.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.