Side effect(s) of Vinblastine

Read the side effects of Vinblastine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Anemia and abnormal decrease in white blood cells.- Hair loss and sensitivity to light.- Constipation, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, inflammation pharynx, mouth, diarrhea, stomach bleeding, peptic ulcer and rectal bleeding.- Numbness, inflammation of nerves, mental depression, headache and convulsions.- High blood pressure, heart attack, chest pain and abnormalities of ECG.- Uneasiness, bone pain, weakness, pain in tumor-containing tissue, dizziness and jaw pain.* Avoid excess dosage.