Side effect(s) of Tolmetin

Read the side effects of Tolmetin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Nausea, indigestion, gastrointestinal distress, abdominal pain, diarrhea, flatulence, vomiting, constipation, stomach inflammation and peptic ulcer.- Headache, weakness and chest pain.- Elevated blood pressure and swelling.- Dizziness, drowsiness and depression.- Weight gain/ loss.- Skin irritation.- Ringing in the ear, and visual disturbances.- Anemia.- Elevated BUN and urinary tract infection.* Avoid excess dosage.