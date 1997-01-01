Side effect(s) of Tolmetin

Read the side effects of Tolmetin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, indigestion, gastrointestinal distress, abdominal pain, diarrhea, flatulence, vomiting, constipation, stomach inflammation and peptic ulcer.
Body as a Whole
-
Headache, weakness and chest pain.
Heart
-
Elevated blood pressure and swelling.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness, drowsiness and depression.
Metabolic
-
Weight gain/ loss.
Skin
-
Skin irritation.
Eye and ENT
-
Ringing in the ear, and visual disturbances.
Blood
-
Anemia.
Genitourinary
-
Elevated BUN and urinary tract infection.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.