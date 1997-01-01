Side effect(s) of Tipranavir

Read the side effects of Tipranavir as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most frequent
-
Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, fever, fatigue, headache and abdominal pain.
Blood
-
Anemia and decrease in white blood cells and platelets.
Gastrointestinal
-
Indigestion, flatulence, gastro esophageal reflux disease and inflammation of pancreas.
General Disorders
-
Influenza-like illness, uneasiness and hypersensitivity
Metabolic
-
Increase in fat, dehydration, decreased weight, increase in liver enzymes, decreased appetite and diabetes mellitus.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle pain and muscle cramps.
Central Nervous System
-
Sleeplessness, nerve damage, dizziness, stroke and drowsiness.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing.
Skin
-
Rash and itching.
Liver
-
Liver failure/inflammation.
Other Precautions :
* It may increase blood sugar with symptoms of drowsiness or excessive thirst, if it so consult with your doctor.
* Monitor viral load, CD4 count, triglyceride and lipid levels and liver functions while taking this medication.