Side effect(s) of Tipranavir

Read the side effects of Tipranavir as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, fever, fatigue, headache and abdominal pain.- Anemia and decrease in white blood cells and platelets.- Indigestion, flatulence, gastro esophageal reflux disease and inflammation of pancreas.- Influenza-like illness, uneasiness and hypersensitivity- Increase in fat, dehydration, decreased weight, increase in liver enzymes, decreased appetite and diabetes mellitus.- Muscle pain and muscle cramps.- Sleeplessness, nerve damage, dizziness, stroke and drowsiness.- Difficulty in breathing.- Rash and itching.- Liver failure/inflammation.* It may increase blood sugar with symptoms of drowsiness or excessive thirst, if it so consult with your doctor.* Monitor viral load, CD4 count, triglyceride and lipid levels and liver functions while taking this medication.