Side effect(s) of Testosterone Cypionate Injection

Read the side effects of Testosterone Cypionate Injection as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Breast enlargement in male, excessive duration of penile erections. Decrease in sperm count may occur at high dosages.- Abnormal hair growth over all body, male pattern of baldness, increased sweating, and pimples.- Retention of sodium, chloride, water, potassium, calcium, and inorganic phosphates.- Nausea, jaundice, alterations in liver function tests.- Suppression of clotting factors, and polycythemia.- Increased or decreased libido, headache, anxiety, depression, and generalized tingling.- Inflammation and pain at the site of injection.* Avoid excess dosage.