Side effect(s) of Testosterone Cypionate Injection

Read the side effects of Testosterone Cypionate Injection as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Genitourinary
-
Breast enlargement in male, excessive duration of penile erections. Decrease in sperm count may occur at high dosages.
Skin
-
Abnormal hair growth over all body, male pattern of baldness, increased sweating, and pimples.
Fluid and electrolyte disturbances
-
Retention of sodium, chloride, water, potassium, calcium, and inorganic phosphates.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, jaundice, alterations in liver function tests.
Blood
-
Suppression of clotting factors, and polycythemia.
Central Nervous System
-
Increased or decreased libido, headache, anxiety, depression, and generalized tingling.
Miscellaneous
-
Inflammation and pain at the site of injection.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.