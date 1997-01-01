Side effect(s) of Ropivacaine

Read the side effects of Ropivacaine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Low blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, slow heart rate, fever, chills, pain, postoperative complications, stuffy nose, reduced sensation, anemia, tingling, headache, itching and back pain.- Change in speaking ability, numbness, mental/mood changes and dizziness.- Chest Pain and irregular heart beat.- Itching.- Blurred vision.- Nausea and vomiting.- Absence of urination and urine retention.* A test dose is recommended prior to this medication.