Side effect(s) of Ropivacaine

Read the side effects of Ropivacaine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Low blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, slow heart rate, fever, chills, pain, postoperative complications, stuffy nose, reduced sensation, anemia, tingling, headache, itching and back pain.
Central Nervous System
-
Change in speaking ability, numbness, mental/mood changes and dizziness.
Heart
-
Chest Pain and irregular heart beat.
Skin
-
Itching.
Eye
-
Blurred vision.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea and vomiting.
Genitourinary
-
Absence of urination and urine retention.
Other Precautions :
* A test dose is recommended prior to this medication.