Side effect(s) of Retapamulin

Read the side effects of Retapamulin as described in the medical literature.
Adult
-
Headache, application site irritation, diarrhea, nausea, inflammation of nasopharynx and increased creatinine phosphokinase.
Child
-
Application site itching, diarrhea, inflammation of nasopharynx, skin inflammation, headache and fever.
Other Precautions :
* Patient may experience with irritated, red, itchy burns, swells, blisters or oozes at application site; if it so consult with your doctor.
* Extreme caution needed for children less than 9 months old.