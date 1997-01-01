Side effect(s) of Retapamulin

Read the side effects of Retapamulin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.Headache, application site irritation, diarrhea, nausea, inflammation of nasopharynx and increased creatinine phosphokinase.Application site itching, diarrhea, inflammation of nasopharynx, skin inflammation, headache and fever.* Patient may experience with irritated, red, itchy burns, swells, blisters or oozes at application site; if it so consult with your doctor.* Extreme caution needed for children less than 9 months old.