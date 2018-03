Read the side effects of Protirelin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Epilepsy, brain damage, nausea, urinary urgency, flushing, lightheadedness, bad taste in mouth, abdominal discomfort, and dry mouth.- Anxiety, sweating, tightness in the throat, pressure in the chest; tingling sensation; drowsiness and allergic reactions.* Avoid excess dosage.