Side effect(s) of Penfluridol

Read the side effects of Penfluridol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
-
Epilepsy in people with low threshold for seizures, agitation, anxiety, depression and emotion.
Gastrointestinal
-
Constipation, diarrhea, loss of appetite, dry mouth, nausea and vomiting.
Metabolic
-
Weight gain, increased saliva and decrease in blood sugar.
Genitourinary
-
Increased risk of breast cancer, absence of menstrual cycle and retention of urine.
Respiratory
-
Asthma.
Liver
-
Jaundice.
Miscellaneous
-
Skin rash, low blood pressure and movement disorders.
Potentially Fatal
- Blood disorder, severe heart disease and brain tumor.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid excess dosage.