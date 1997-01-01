Side effect(s) of Penfluridol

Read the side effects of Penfluridol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Epilepsy in people with low threshold for seizures, agitation, anxiety, depression and emotion.- Constipation, diarrhea, loss of appetite, dry mouth, nausea and vomiting.- Weight gain, increased saliva and decrease in blood sugar.- Increased risk of breast cancer, absence of menstrual cycle and retention of urine.- Asthma.- Jaundice.- Skin rash, low blood pressure and movement disorders.- Blood disorder, severe heart disease and brain tumor.*Avoid excess dosage.