Side effect(s) of Nalbuphine

Read the side effects of Nalbuphine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Increased sweating, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, fainting, dry mouth, and headache.- Nervousness, depression, restlessness, crying, elevated mood, floating, hostility, unusual dreams, confusion, faintness, hallucinations, anxiety, feeling of heaviness, numbness, tingling. .- High blood pressure, low blood pressure and slow or fast heart rate.- Cramps, indigestion and bitter taste.- Respiratory depression, difficulty in breathing and asthma.- Itching, burning and hives.- Speech difficulty, urinary urgency, blurred vision, flushing and warmth.* Avoid excess dosage.