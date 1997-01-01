Side effect(s) of Nalbuphine

Read the side effects of Nalbuphine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most common
Increased sweating, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, fainting, dry mouth, and headache.
Central Nervous System
Nervousness, depression, restlessness, crying, elevated mood, floating, hostility, unusual dreams, confusion, faintness, hallucinations, anxiety, feeling of heaviness, numbness, tingling. .
Heart
High blood pressure, low blood pressure and slow or fast heart rate.
Gastrointestinal
Cramps, indigestion and bitter taste.
Respiratory
Respiratory depression, difficulty in breathing and asthma.
Skin
Itching, burning and hives.
Miscellaneous
Speech difficulty, urinary urgency, blurred vision, flushing and warmth.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.