Side effect(s) of Mycophenolic Acid

Read the side effects of Mycophenolic Acid as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Common
- Dizziness, stomach pain, vomiting, indigestion, nausea, diarrhea, weight loss, fatal pulmonary fibrosis, constipation, anemia, decrease in white blood cells.Cardiovascular
- Rapid heart rate, weak pulse.Respiratory
- Rapid and shallow breathing, dry cough, wheezing, shortness of breath, coughing up blood or vomit, inflammation of the esophagus.Genitourinary
- Increased urination.Gastrointestinal
- Rapid edema (swelling) of the skin, gastric ulcers, duodenal ulcers.General
- Lack of sleep.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage