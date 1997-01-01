Side effect(s) of Mycophenolic Acid

Read the side effects of Mycophenolic Acid as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Dizziness, stomach pain, vomiting, indigestion, nausea, diarrhea, weight loss, fatal pulmonary fibrosis, constipation, anemia, decrease in white blood cells.- Rapid heart rate, weak pulse.- Rapid and shallow breathing, dry cough, wheezing, shortness of breath, coughing up blood or vomit, inflammation of the esophagus.- Increased urination.- Rapid edema (swelling) of the skin, gastric ulcers, duodenal ulcers.- Lack of sleep.* Avoid excess dosage