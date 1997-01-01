Side effect(s) of Methysergide

Read the side effects of Methysergide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Fibrotic complications and heart diseases.- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, heartburn and abdominal pain.- Seizures, sleeplessness, drowsiness, mild euphoria, dizziness, incoordination, lightheadedness, tingling.- Facial flush, hair loss.- Swelling in the extremities, weight gain, decrease in white blood cells and eosinophilia.- Weakness, joint pain, muscle pain, and mydriasis.* Avoid excess dosage.