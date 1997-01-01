Side effect(s) of Methysergide

Read the side effects of Methysergide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Fibrotic complications and heart diseases.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, heartburn and abdominal pain.
Central Nervous System
-
Seizures, sleeplessness, drowsiness, mild euphoria, dizziness, incoordination, lightheadedness, tingling.
Skin
-
Facial flush, hair loss.
Metabolic
-
Swelling in the extremities, weight gain, decrease in white blood cells and eosinophilia.
Miscellaneous
-
Weakness, joint pain, muscle pain, and mydriasis.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.