Side effect(s) of Methylphenidate

Read the side effects of Methylphenidate as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Nervousness, difficulty in sleeping, skin rash, loss of appetite, dizziness, drowsiness, palpitations, fever, sore throat, unusual bleeding or bruising.- Chest pain, abnormal heart rhythm, palpitations, high/low blood pressure and increased or decreased pulse rate.- Abdominal pain and nausea.- Skin inflammation, hives, fever and joint pain.- Weight loss during prolonged therapy.- Movement disorder, headache and depression.- Decrease in white blood cells and anemia.- Hair loss.* Avoid excess dosage.