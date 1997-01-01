Side effect(s) of Methylphenidate

Read the side effects of Methylphenidate as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Nervousness, difficulty in sleeping, skin rash, loss of appetite, dizziness, drowsiness, palpitations, fever, sore throat, unusual bleeding or bruising.
Heart
-
Chest pain, abnormal heart rhythm, palpitations, high/low blood pressure and increased or decreased pulse rate.
Gastrointestinal
-
Abdominal pain and nausea.
Hypersensitivity reactions
-
Skin inflammation, hives, fever and joint pain.
Metabolic
-
Weight loss during prolonged therapy.
Central Nervous System
-
Movement disorder, headache and depression.
Blood
-
Decrease in white blood cells and anemia.
Skin
-
Hair loss.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.