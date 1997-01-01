Side effect(s) of Methamphetamine

Read the side effects of Methamphetamine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
High blood pressure, fast heart rate, palpitations and heart arrest.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness, emotion, over stimulation, sleeplessness, tremor, restlessness and headache.
Gastrointestinal
-
Diarrhea, constipation, dryness of mouth, unpleasant taste and other gastrointestinal disturbances.
Hypersensitivity
-
Hives.
Endocrine
-
Impotence and changes in sexual activity.
Miscellaneous
-
Suppression of growth has been reported with the long-term use of stimulants in children.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid long-term use and excess dosage.