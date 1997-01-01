Side effect(s) of Medroxyprogesterone

Read the side effects of Medroxyprogesterone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Body as a Whole
-
Headache, abdominal pain/discomfort, fatigue, backache, painful menstruation and hot flashes.
Metabolic
-
Increased weight.
Central Nervous System
-
Nervousness, dizziness, decreased libdio, paralysis, facial palsy, tingling and drowsiness.
Genitourinary
-
Menstrual irregularities, excess bleeding, breast cancer, unexpected pregnancy, vaginal cyst, infections, increased sexual activity and absence of menstrual cycle.
Heart
-
Fainting, fast heart rate, deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolus and varicose veins.
Gastrointestinal
-
Changes in appetite, jaundice, excessive thirst and rectal bleeding.
Blood
-
Anemia and blood disorders.
Musculoskeletal
-
Joint inflammation.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing and asthma.
Skin
-
Excessive sweating, body odor and dry skin.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.