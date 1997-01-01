Side effect(s) of Medroxyprogesterone

Read the side effects of Medroxyprogesterone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Headache, abdominal pain/discomfort, fatigue, backache, painful menstruation and hot flashes.- Increased weight.- Nervousness, dizziness, decreased libdio, paralysis, facial palsy, tingling and drowsiness.- Menstrual irregularities, excess bleeding, breast cancer, unexpected pregnancy, vaginal cyst, infections, increased sexual activity and absence of menstrual cycle.- Fainting, fast heart rate, deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolus and varicose veins.- Changes in appetite, jaundice, excessive thirst and rectal bleeding.- Anemia and blood disorders.- Joint inflammation.- Difficulty in breathing and asthma.- Excessive sweating, body odor and dry skin.* Avoid excess dosage.