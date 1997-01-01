Side effect(s) of Macimorelin

Read the side effects of Macimorelin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal:
Increased appetite, nausea, diarrhea, increased hunger, taste disturbances
Cardiovascular:
Abnormal heart rhythm or prolonged QT interval on ECG
Nervous system:
Headache, dizziness, fatigue
Respiratory:
Infections of the respiratory tract
Skin: Excessive sweating
, feeling hot
Other Precautions :
Patients should be treated on an emergent basis if the following severe allergic reactions occur:
• Abnormal heartbeat
• Chest tightness
• Wheezing
• Fever
• Itching
• Swelling of the face or throat
• Unusual skin coloration