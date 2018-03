Side effect(s) of Macimorelin

Read the side effects of Macimorelin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.Increased appetite, nausea, diarrhea, increased hunger, taste disturbancesAbnormal heart rhythm or prolonged QT interval on ECGHeadache, dizziness, fatigueInfections of the respiratory tract Excessive sweating , feeling hotPatients should be treated on an emergent basis if the following severe allergic reactions occur:Abnormal heartbeatChest tightnessFeverItchingSwelling of the face or throatUnusual skin coloration