Side effect(s) of Levetiracetam

Central Nervous System
-
Drowsiness, weakness, headache, hostility, fatigue, nervousness, dizziness, personality disorder, irritability, agitation, emotional lability, depression, mood swings, vertigo, anxiety, unsteadiness, seizures, memory loss, confusion, increased reflexes, tingling, aggression and suicidal behavior.
Skin
-
Itching, skin discoloration, rash and loss of hair.
Eye and ENT
-
Inflammation of nasopharynx, stuffy nose, inflammation of conjunctiva, blurred vision, double vision and ear pain.
Gastrointestinal
-
Vomiting, loss of appetite, diarrhea, nausea, gastroenteritis, constipation and inflammation of pancreas.
Genitourinary
-
Albumin in urine and urine abnormality.
Blood
-
Easy bruising, deficiency of all three blood cell types (with bone marrow suppression in some cases).
Liver
-
Abnormal LFTs (liver function test), liver failure and inflammation.
Metabolic
-
Dehydration and weight loss.
Musculoskeletal
-
Neck pain.
Respiratory
-
Increased cough, asthma and sinusitis.
Miscellaneous
-Accidental injury, infection, influenza, pain, flu syndrome, face edema and viral infection.
Other Precautions :
*Do not change the dosage.