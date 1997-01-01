Side effect(s) of Levetiracetam

Read the side effects of Levetiracetam as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Drowsiness, weakness, headache, hostility, fatigue, nervousness, dizziness, personality disorder, irritability, agitation, emotional lability, depression, mood swings, vertigo, anxiety, unsteadiness, seizures, memory loss, confusion, increased reflexes, tingling, aggression and suicidal behavior.- Itching, skin discoloration, rash and loss of hair.- Inflammation of nasopharynx, stuffy nose, inflammation of conjunctiva, blurred vision, double vision and ear pain.- Vomiting, loss of appetite, diarrhea, nausea, gastroenteritis, constipation and inflammation of pancreas.- Albumin in urine and urine abnormality.- Easy bruising, deficiency of all three blood cell types (with bone marrow suppression in some cases).- Abnormal LFTs (liver function test), liver failure and inflammation.- Dehydration and weight loss.- Neck pain.- Increased cough, asthma and sinusitis.-Accidental injury, infection, influenza, pain, flu syndrome, face edema and viral infection.*Do not change the dosage.