Side effect(s) of Ferumoxides

Read the side effects of Ferumoxides as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
-
Diarrhea, vomiting and loss of appetite.
Body as Whole
-
Pain abdomen, pain neck, fatigue, fever.
Heart
-
High or low blood pressure and abnormal heart rhythm.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness, tingling.
Skin
-
Itching and sweating.
Eye and ENT
-
Abnormal vision, taste perversion.
Respiratory
-
Cough, nose bleed, nose inflammation.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.