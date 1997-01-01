Side effect(s) of Etodolac

Read the side effects of Etodolac as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
Constipation, diarrhea, nausea, stomach upset, severe vomiting, ulcers and bleeding, heart burn.
Central Nervous System
Dizziness, seizures, severe headache, unusual tiredness or weakness.
Skin
Rash, itching, hives, blistered, peeling skin, unusual bruising or bleeding.
Eye and ENT
Stuffy nose, blurred vision, vision or speech changes, ringing in the ears.
Respiratory
Difficulty in breathing, shortness of breath.
Hypersensitivity
Swelling of the mouth, face, lips, or tongue, hands, leg.
Heart
Tightness in the chest.
Miscellaneous
Sudden or unexplained weight gain, unusual joint or muscle pain.
Other Precautions :
*Taking this medication with food will not reduce the risk of these effects.