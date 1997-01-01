Side effect(s) of Etodolac

Read the side effects of Etodolac as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Constipation, diarrhea, nausea, stomach upset, severe vomiting, ulcers and bleeding, heart burn.- Dizziness, seizures, severe headache, unusual tiredness or weakness.- Rash, itching, hives, blistered, peeling skin, unusual bruising or bleeding.- Stuffy nose, blurred vision, vision or speech changes, ringing in the ears.- Difficulty in breathing, shortness of breath.- Swelling of the mouth, face, lips, or tongue, hands, leg.- Tightness in the chest.- Sudden or unexplained weight gain, unusual joint or muscle pain.*Taking this medication with food will not reduce the risk of these effects.