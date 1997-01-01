Side effect(s) of Ergotamine Tartrate and Caffeine

Read the side effects of Ergotamine Tartrate and Caffeine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Bluish, absence of pulse, cold extremities, cell death, heart failure, pain, EKG changes, muscle pain, fast/slow heart rate and high blood pressure.- Nausea and vomiting.- Tingling, numbness, weakness and unsteadiness.- Localized swelling and itching.* Avoid excess dosage.