Side effect(s) of Dofetilide

Read the side effects of Dofetilide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Frequent
Headache, chest pain, rapid heart rhythm and dizziness.
Central Nervous System
Weakness, tingling and fainting.
Gastrointestinal
Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain.
Respiratory
Respiratory tract infection, difficulty in breathing and increased cough.
Musculoskeletal
Joint/muscle pain, back pain and swelling of lower limbs.
Miscellaneous
Increased sweating, severe allergic reactions, stroke and liver damage.
Other Precautions :
* Patient may develop with increased risk of QT prolongation, if it so consult with your doctor.