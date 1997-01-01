Side effect(s) of Dofetilide

Read the side effects of Dofetilide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Headache, chest pain, rapid heart rhythm and dizziness.- Weakness, tingling and fainting.- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain.- Respiratory tract infection, difficulty in breathing and increased cough.- Joint/muscle pain, back pain and swelling of lower limbs.- Increased sweating, severe allergic reactions, stroke and liver damage.* Patient may develop with increased risk of QT prolongation, if it so consult with your doctor.