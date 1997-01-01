Side effect(s) of Dinoprostone

Read the side effects of Dinoprostone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Genitourinary
-
Increased uterine contraction with or without fetal distress, rupture of the uterus
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain.
Miscellaneous
-
Fever, low blood pressure, increase in eye pressure, headache, breathing difficulty.
Blood
-
An increased risk of postpartum disseminated intravascular coagulation.
Other Precautions :
*Do not change your dose unless your doctor tells you to do so.