Side effect(s) of Dinoprostone

Read the side effects of Dinoprostone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Increased uterine contraction with or without fetal distress, rupture of the uterus- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain.- Fever, low blood pressure, increase in eye pressure, headache, breathing difficulty.- An increased risk of postpartum disseminated intravascular coagulation.*Do not change your dose unless your doctor tells you to do so.