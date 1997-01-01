Side effect(s) of Daptomycin

Read the side effects of Daptomycin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Diarrhea.- Headache and dizziness.- Rash.- Abnormal liver function tests.- Urinary tract infections.- Low blood pressure.- Difficulty in breathing and Eosinophilic pneumonia.- Fatigue, weakness, rigors, flushing and hypersensitivity* Avoid excess and long-term use of this medication.