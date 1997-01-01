Side effect(s) of Daptomycin

Read the side effects of Daptomycin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
Diarrhea.
Central Nervous system
Headache and dizziness.
Skin
Rash.
Gastrointestinal
Abnormal liver function tests.
Genitourinary
Urinary tract infections.
Heart
Low blood pressure.
Respiratory
Difficulty in breathing and Eosinophilic pneumonia.
Body as a Whole
Fatigue, weakness, rigors, flushing and hypersensitivity
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess and long-term use of this medication.