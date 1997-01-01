Side effect(s) of Danazol

Read the side effects of Danazol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Hives, itching and rarely nasal congestion.- Headache, nervousness, emotional lability, dizziness, fainting, depression, fatigue, sleep disorders, tremor, tingling, weakness and visual disturbances.- Stomach inflammation, nausea, vomiting and constipation.- Muscle cramps or spasms, joint pain, joint lockup, joint swelling, pain in back, neck or extremities.- Blood in urine and absence of menstrual cycle.- Increase in red blood cell and platelet counts.* Avoid excess dosage.