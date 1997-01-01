Side effect(s) of Danazol

Read the side effects of Danazol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Allergic
-
Hives, itching and rarely nasal congestion.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, nervousness, emotional lability, dizziness, fainting, depression, fatigue, sleep disorders, tremor, tingling, weakness and visual disturbances.
Gastrointestinal
-
Stomach inflammation, nausea, vomiting and constipation.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle cramps or spasms, joint pain, joint lockup, joint swelling, pain in back, neck or extremities.
Genitourinary
-
Blood in urine and absence of menstrual cycle.
Blood
-
Increase in red blood cell and platelet counts.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.