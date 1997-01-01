Side effect(s) of Chlorzoxazone

Read the side effects of Chlorzoxazone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Drowsiness, dizziness, lightheadedness, headache, excitement, restlessness.- Jaundice, liver damage.- GI disturbances, irritability, allergic reactions (skin rash). Orange or reddish-purple urine.*Avoid sharing this medication with other people.*If there is no improvement in your health condition or if they become worse, consult with your doctor.