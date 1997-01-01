Side effect(s) of Chlorzoxazone

Read the side effects of Chlorzoxazone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
Drowsiness, dizziness, lightheadedness, headache, excitement, restlessness.
Liver
Jaundice, liver damage.
Miscellaneous
GI disturbances, irritability, allergic reactions (skin rash). Orange or reddish-purple urine.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid sharing this medication with other people.
*If there is no improvement in your health condition or if they become worse, consult with your doctor.