Side effect(s) of Buprenorphine

Read the side effects of Buprenorphine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Nausea, vomiting, dizziness, increased sweating, headache, low blood pressure and shortness of breath.
Central Nervous System
-
Confusion, blurred vision, emotion, weakness/fatigue, dry mouth, nervousness, depression, slurred speech and tingling.
Heart
-
High blood pressure and fast or slow heart rate.
Gastrointestinal
-
Constipation.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing and bluish.
Skin
-
Itching.
Eye and ENT
-
Double vision and visual abnormalities.
Miscellaneous
-
Injection site reaction, urinary retention, dreaming, flushing/warmth, and chills/cold, ringing in the ear, eye inflammation and mental illness.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.