Side effect(s) of Buprenorphine

Read the side effects of Buprenorphine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Nausea, vomiting, dizziness, increased sweating, headache, low blood pressure and shortness of breath.- Confusion, blurred vision, emotion, weakness/fatigue, dry mouth, nervousness, depression, slurred speech and tingling.- High blood pressure and fast or slow heart rate.- Constipation.- Difficulty in breathing and bluish.- Itching.- Double vision and visual abnormalities.- Injection site reaction, urinary retention, dreaming, flushing/warmth, and chills/cold, ringing in the ear, eye inflammation and mental illness.* Avoid excess dosage.