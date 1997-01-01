Side effect(s) of BCG live - Bacillus Calmette- Guerin

Read the side effects of BCG live - Bacillus Calmette- Guerin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Painful urination, urinary frequency, urinary incontinence, blood in urine, bladder inflammation, nighttime urination and urinary tract infection.- Stomach upset, nausea, vomiting and abdominal cramps.- Wheezing and difficulty in breathing.- Joint/muscle pain, headache, dizziness, flu-like syndrome, weight loss, uneasiness, fever and chills.* Drink large amount of fluid while taking this medication.