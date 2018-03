Read the side effects of Ambrisentan as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Peripheral edema, nasal congestion, inflammation of sinuses, flushing, palpitations inflammation of nasopharynx, abdominal pain, nausea, loss of appetite, low fever, itching, constipation and difficulty in breathing.- Headache.- Decrease in hemoglobin level.* Avoid excess dosage, and abrupt withdrawal.