Side effect(s) of Alendronate

Read the side effects of Alendronate as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Postmenopausal women
Gastrointestinal
-
Abdominal pain, nausea, indigestion, constipation, diarrhea, flatulence, acid regurgitation esophageal ulcer, vomiting, difficulty in swallowing and stomach inflammation.
Musculoskeletal
-
Bone, muscle/joint pain, muscle cramp and osteonecrosis of the jaw.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache and dizziness.
ENT
-
Taste perversion.
Men
Gastrointestinal
-
Acid regurgitation, flatulence, heart burn, diarrhea, abdominal pain and nausea.
Body as a Whole
-
Hypersensitivity reactions, muscle pain, uneasiness, weakness and rarely fever.
Central Nervous system
-
Dizziness and fainting.
Skin
-
Rash (occasionally with photosensitivity), itching, hair loss, rarely severe skin reactions, including Stevens-Johnson syndrome and toxic epidermal necrolysis.
Eye
-
Eye inflammation.
Other Precautions :
*It may cause severe bone, muscle, or joint pain.