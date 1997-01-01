Side effect(s) of Alendronate

Read the side effects of Alendronate as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Abdominal pain, nausea, indigestion, constipation, diarrhea, flatulence, acid regurgitation esophageal ulcer, vomiting, difficulty in swallowing and stomach inflammation.- Bone, muscle/joint pain, muscle cramp and osteonecrosis of the jaw.- Headache and dizziness.- Taste perversion.- Acid regurgitation, flatulence, heart burn, diarrhea, abdominal pain and nausea.- Hypersensitivity reactions, muscle pain, uneasiness, weakness and rarely fever.- Dizziness and fainting.- Rash (occasionally with photosensitivity), itching, hair loss, rarely severe skin reactions, including Stevens-Johnson syndrome and toxic epidermal necrolysis.- Eye inflammation.*It may cause severe bone, muscle, or joint pain.