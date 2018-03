Drugs for Colo-rectal cancer - Management

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Colo-rectal cancer - Management. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Colo-rectal Cancer Floxuridine Injection Floxuridine Injection is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for gastrointestinal adenocarcinoma. Fluorouracil Fluorouracil is an antimetabolite, prescribed for certain types of cancer such as colon, rectal, breast, stomach and pancreatic cancer. Trade Names : More... Levoleucovorin Levoleucovorin is a folic acid derivative, used as an adjuvant in chemotherapy for treating patients with osteosarcoma and colorectal cancer. Mechlorethamine Mechlorethamine is an alkylating agent, prescribed for certain types of cancer. Panitumumab Injection Panitumumab Injection is a monoclonal antibody, prescribed for colon or rectal cancer. Ziv-Aflibercept Ziv-Aflibercept is a recombinant fusion protein, prescribed for metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) along with other medications.