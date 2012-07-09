medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Beauty Tips
  3. sparkling white teeth | how to get white teeth naturally?

Sparkling White Teeth | How to Get White Teeth Naturally?

Written by Lari Warjri | Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Jul 09, 2012
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Do you think it's possible to smile widely and be confident that your teeth are sparkling white? The answer is ‘Yes and without spending a fortune on dental cosmetics!’ What we need are ingredients, which are simple to use and are easily available.

Do’s:

  • Rubbing the inside fibrous part of the peel, of a ripe banana, makes your teeth sparkle.

  • Juice of half a lemon when rubbed firmly but gently on the teeth removes yellow stains and tartar.

  • Half a teaspoon of baking soda to which a pinch of salt is added and rubbed on the teeth with a fingertip shows excellent results.

  • Strawberries are very good for whitening teeth. They can be rubbed on the teeth in pureed form or cut into halves and used.

  • For quick results dip your toothbrush in hydrogen peroxide and then gently brush the teeth.

  • Table salt may be used to rub stains off the teeth. Use fingertips for best results.

  • Use the inside of an orange peel to rub the teeth for good results.

  • Munching on crunchy fruits and vegetables like apples, carrots, cucumber, celery and parsley help in removing stains on teeth.

    • Don’ts:

  • Fizzy drinks peel away the tooth enamel due to the acids in them and make the teeth weak and yellowish.

  • Drugs like cocaine, ecstasy, etc, are not only bad for health but also have a telling affect on the teeth as they restrict blood flow to the gums and cause extensive gum damage.

  • Smoking is also a major don’t for dental health as well as for general health. Nicotine leaves a residue on teeth causing yellowish stains on them.

  • Dark colored juices, like cranberry juice, leave stains on teeth due to the pigment and sugar they contain. Drink such juices with a straw.

  • Black coffee is also a culprit against sparkling, white teeth.

  • Tomato sauce and balsamic vinegar are said to cause staining of teeth.

  • Red wine is said to stain the teeth as well as wear away tooth enamel. It is easiest to swish some plain water in the mouth while at parties.

  • It is better to drink green tea or herbal tea as black tea does cause some staining on the teeth.

    • Related Links

    You May Also Like

    Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

    Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

    Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

    Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

    More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

    More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

    Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

    Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

    Post a Comment

    Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
    Notify me when reply is posted
    I agree to the terms and conditions
    Markos 

    A secret to 100% naturally and safely whitening your teeth, no matter how old you are or how deep your teeth are stained, using a shockingly simple method based on obscure and buried research by a renowned team of scientists in the United States from the Department of Operative Dentistry.

    Harrie 

    Hi, Thank you for you great post on whiting teeth .I got a best Natural Product on whining teeth. check out here >>> http://tinyurl.com/mcad24n

    MonuC 

    Great article. Specially the idea of using soda for making white teeth is amazing and it really works but its overuse should be avoided as it may result into weakning of gems. Thanks for sharing.

    bella35 

    Hello, I must say its great article or tips. Most of us are has yellow teeth and want to get rid of it but don't have to time to visit dentist clinic. Natural remedies are always has good benefits without having any bad effects. Even you can try few teeth whitening product at home to get whiter teeth. Thanks Bella

    whiterteeth 

    White teeth are becoming more important than ever. There are a lot of methods on the market that people can use to achieve a whiter smile. With so many options on the market for whitening your teeth, you should do your homework on all the options before trying one.

    View all Comments (6)

    Face

    Mineral Makeup - The New Beauty Trend
    Mineral Makeup - The New Beauty Trend
    Top 7 Beauty Tips For Fairer Complexion
    Top 7 Beauty Tips For Fairer Complexion
    Men Shaving and Skin Care
    Men Shaving and Skin Care
    Top 5 Benefits of Using Brown Sugar for Glowing Skin
    Top 5 Benefits of Using Brown Sugar for Glowing Skin
    Top Skin Care Tips for Working Women
    Top Skin Care Tips for Working Women
    Tips for Grooms to Look as Beautiful as Their Brides
    Tips for Grooms to Look as Beautiful as Their Brides
    The Secret to Looking Your Best on Your Big Day - Bridal Beauty Packages in Vogue
    The Secret to Looking Your Best on Your Big Day - Bridal Beauty Packages in Vogue
    Makeup Tips: Easy Guide to Look Beautiful
    Makeup Tips: Easy Guide to Look Beautiful
    Beauty Makeovers
    Beauty Makeovers
    Masks for Clearing Blemishes
    Masks for Clearing Blemishes
    Do's and Don'ts for Healthy Skin
    Do's and Don'ts for Healthy Skin
    Face Scrubs & Packs
    Face Scrubs & Packs

    Hair

    Glossy and Silky Hair
    Glossy and Silky Hair
    Split ends
    Split ends
    Top Tips for Healthy Hair
    Top Tips for Healthy Hair
    Loss of Hair
    Loss of Hair
    Dandruff
    Dandruff
    Hair Care Post Pregnancy
    Hair Care Post Pregnancy

    Eyes

    Dark Circles
    Dark Circles
    Sparkling Eyes
    Sparkling Eyes
    Crow`s Feet: The Natural way to clear them
    Crow`s Feet: The Natural way to clear them
    Deep Sunken Eyes
    Deep Sunken Eyes
    Best Eyebrow Shapes to Flatter Your Face
    Best Eyebrow Shapes to Flatter Your Face
    Eyelash Extensions
    Eyelash Extensions

    Arms and Legs

    Remove Warts the Painless Way
    Remove Warts the Painless Way
    Easy Steps to Make Salt Scrub at Home
    Easy Steps to Make Salt Scrub at Home
    Body Lotions
    Body Lotions
    Steps to Take Care of Your Feet
    Steps to Take Care of Your Feet
    Home Manicure Tips
    Home Manicure Tips
    Dark Elbows&Knees
    Dark Elbows&Knees

    Medindia Newsletters

    Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

    Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

    Find a Doctor

    Home Remedies and Beauty Tips - Glossary

    RapidSSL

    Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
    Full Disclaimer

    Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

    This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

    This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
    verify here.