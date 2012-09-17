Exfoliate - Especially During Monsoons



Exfoliation removes the layer of dead cells and opens blocked pores. When you remove dead cells – you are actually removing sun damaged, discolored and dry skin.



Exfoliation helps reduce wrinkles, ingrown hair, spots and fades out scars.



The skin appears younger and fresh due to exfoliation.



Along with your face it would be a good idea to exfoliate the neck, knees and elbows.. Exfoliate at least twice a week.



There are some simple ingredients which can be used for exfoliation-



Mix 1 teaspoon of sugar with 1 teaspoon of olive oil. Massage face and neck area and rinse. Baby oil can be used instead of olive oil. For oily skin you can use 1 teaspoon of honey with a spoonful of sugar.



To one teaspoon of coffee grounds add enough coconut oil and make a paste, gently massage the face and neck with this. Coffee has stimulating properties and improves blood circulation along with cleaning pores.



Mix some kosher salt (sendha namak or rock salt) with just enough olive oil to make a paste. Add 2-3 drops of essential oil. Massage face and neck with a circular movement. You can use it for arms and legs too. After a shower you feel very clean and relaxed as the dead cells have been sloughed away with the paste, while salt rejuvenates the skin.



Mix some rice flour to a tablespoon of orange juice and add some oatmeal. Use this to massage face with a circular movement.



Grate some fresh pineapple pulp and apply on the face. Leave it on for 20 minutes and rinse. Pineapple is acidic and contains the enzyme bromelin which brightens complexion and reduces open pores and white heads.



Mix equal amounts of semolina and gram flour with some milk to make a paste. Apply on face and leave for 10 minutes and wash. For an oily skin a few drops of lime juice may be added. This will clean the face of dead cells and dry skin.

The humidity during monsoons makes dry skin, flaky and itchy; while oily skin becomes clogged and prone to breakouts. Exfoliation is the best way to keep a glow on the face and a smooth and radiant complexion.