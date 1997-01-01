medindia
Coconut Water - Home Remedies and Beauty Tips Glossary

Have as a routine everyday, very good for the intestinal system. Application on the face clears up Pox and Acne scars.

Nuts, coconut water (liquid from coconuts) - Nutrition Information

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size 100 grams
Amount Per Serving
Calories 19Calories from Fat 2
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 0g 0 %
   Saturated Fat 0g 1 %
   Trans Fat ~
Cholesterol 0mg 0  %
Sodium 105mg 4 %
Total Carbohydrate 4g 1  %
   Dietary Fiber 1.1g 4 %
   Sugar 3g
Protein 1g 1 %
Vitamin A 0%  Vitamin C 4%
Calcium 2%  Iron 2%
*Percent Daily Values (%DV) are based on a 2,000 calorie reference diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower based on your individual needs.
Nutrition summary

Calories

19

Fat

1.7 g

Carbs

15.1 g

Protein

2.5 g
Nuts, coconut water (liquid from coconuts)
Percent breakdown of 19 total Calories (kcal)
Protein 13.15% (0.7 g x 3.5 Kcal/g = 2.5 kcal)
Fat 8.81% (0.2 g x 8.37 Kcal/g = 1.7 kcal)
Carbohydrate 79.47% (3.71 g x 4.1 Kcal/g = 15.1 kcal)

Vitamins

Nutrient Amount %DV
Betaine ~
Carotene, alpha 0 mcg
Carotene, beta 0  mcg
Choline 1.1 mg
Cryptoxanthin, beta 0  mcg
Folate, DFE 3  mcg 0.75 %
Folate, food 3  mcg 0.75 %
Folate, total 3  mcg 0.75 %
Folic acid 0  mcg
Lutein + zeaxanthin 0 mcg
Lycopene 0  mcg
Niacin 0.08  mg 0.4 %
Pantothenic acid 0.04 mg 0.43 %
Retinol 0  mcg
Riboflavin 0.06  mg 3.35 %
Thiamin 0.03 mg 2 %
Tocopherol, beta ~
Tocopherol, delta ~
Tocopherol, gamma ~
Vitamin A 0  IU 0 %
Vitamin B12 0 mcg 0 %
Vitamin B6 0.03 mg 1.6 %
Vitamin C 2.4 mg 4 %
Vitamin D 0 IU 0 %
Vitamin E 0 mg 0 %
Vitamin K 0  mcg 0 %

Protein and Amino Acids

Nutrient Amount %DV
Protein 0.72 g 1.44 %
Essential Aminos
Histidine 0.02 g
Isoleucine 0.03 g
Leucine 0.05 g
Lysine 0.03 g
Methionine 0.01 g
Phenylalanine 0.04 g
Threonine 0.03 g
Tryptophan 0.01 g
Valine 0.04 g
Non-essential Aminos
Arginine 0.12 g
Alanine 0.04 g
Aspartic acid 0.07 g
Cystine 0.01 g
Glutamic acid 0.16 g
Glycine 0.03 g
Hydroxyproline ~
Proline 0.03 g
Serine 0.04 g
Tyrosine 0.02 g
Methionine 0.01 g
Phenylalanine 0.04 g
To read more about the nutritional facts for Nuts, coconut water (liquid from coconuts) click here

Ruchi5ra 

as said drinking coconut water in pregnancy make the baby color fair.

