medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

The Eye is Not Immune Privileged

by Bidita Debnath on  January 28, 2018 at 11:53 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The interior of the eye lacks lymph vessels but is highly vascularized. A person needs immune-suppressive drugs for organ transplants but not typically for transplants in the eye.
The Eye is Not Immune Privileged
The Eye is Not Immune Privileged

Like a few other parts of the body, some components of the eye, like the lens, don't have direct access to vessels that deliver immune cells. They were assumed to be places that immune cells couldn't go. They were immune privileged. But new research suggests that assumption is false - a finding that has implications for both wound healing in the eye and for changes in vision like cataracts. The results were recently published in the Nature journal Scientific Reports.

The finding came as something of a surprise to senior author Sue Menko, PhD, Professor in the Department of Pathology, Anatomy and Cell Biology at Thomas Jefferson University, in part because she hadn't set out to challenge the scientific dogma in the field.

Dr. Menko, together with first author Caitlin Logan, MD, PhD, and second author Caitlin Bowen, was looking at a mouse that had been engineered to stop producing a key developmental protein called N-cadherin just as the lens was beginning to form. Not only did they show that N-cadherin was necessary for creating the perfectly clear structure of the lens, they also observed that malformed lenses lacking N-cadherin began to attract immune cells to try to fix the damage.

The immune cells appear to travel to the lens via a web of ligaments that suspends the lens and connects it to the surrounding muscle tissue called the ciliary body, rich with immune-cell-carrying blood vessels. The main function of the ciliary body is to control the shape of the lens and help us focus.

"Understanding that the lens is accessible to both immune protection and overreaction, could change the way we think about a number vision disorders," says Dr. Menko. "The immune system plays such a major role in many disease states. It's time we began to learn about its role in fibrotic scarring of the lens in cataract formation and other diseases."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Horrific New Disease Makes Blood to Ooze from the Eyes

Horrific New Disease Makes Blood to Ooze from the Eyes

A nine-year-old girl died after developing signs related to the Crimean Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHR).

Eyelid Cancer Have Risen Steadily Over Past 15 Years

Eyelid Cancer Have Risen Steadily Over Past 15 Years

Men were almost twice as likely as women to be diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma.

In Sync Movement of the Eyes and the Eardrums

In Sync Movement of the Eyes and the Eardrums

The eyes and ears team up to interpret the sights and sounds around us by moving in sync with each other.

Recreation Related Eye Injuries Have Increased Among Kids

Recreation Related Eye Injuries Have Increased Among Kids

The two most common sports and recreation activities associated with eye injury are basketball and baseball/softball.

Allergy Eye Drops

Allergy Eye Drops

Eye allergies are treated with different types of eye drops such as lubricants, antihistamines, NSAIDs and corticosteroids. Eye drops are used to reduce allergies, eye infection and help healing.

Eyelid Bump

Eyelid Bump

Our eyelids protect our eyes and keep them moist. Swelling of the eyelid may be localized due to chalazion, stye etc., or it could be a generalized swelling due to edema of the eye.

Floppy Iris Syndrome

Floppy Iris Syndrome

Floppy iris syndrome is associated with a high risk of complications following cataract surgery.

Myasthenia Gravis

Myasthenia Gravis

Myasthenia gravis is the commonest disorder of neuromuscular transmission. Autoimmune myasthenia gravis needs to be distinguished from congenital myasthenic syndromes.

Nervous Tic

Nervous Tic

Trigeminal Neuralgia or tic douloureux is one of the most painful nervous system disorders that affect the face

Routine Eye Examination

Routine Eye Examination

A comprehensive eye exam can take an hour or more, depending on the doctor and the number and complexity of tests required to fully evaluate vision and the health of the patients eyes.

You May Also Like

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

More News on:

Nervous Tic Eye Vision LASIK Surgery Facts Allergy Eye Drops Myasthenia Gravis Routine Eye Examination Quiz On Eye Donation Floppy Iris Syndrome Eyelid Bump 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Warts

Test Your Knowledge on Warts

Warts are small skin lesions caused by the human papillomavirus and are usually harmless and ...

 Top 10 Alarming Risks of Low Birthweight in Babies

Top 10 Alarming Risks of Low Birthweight in Babies

Low birthweight is a term given to babies who weigh less than 2,500 grams at birth. These babies ...

 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) is an autoimmune disease that affects multiple organs like the ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...