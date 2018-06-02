medindia
Simple 5 Tips to Stay Healthy During Summer

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 6, 2018 at 1:16 AM Lifestyle News
Is the summer heat making you feel tired and dizzy? Dr. Hariprasad, Ayurveda Expert, The Himalaya Drug Company, shares five simple and easy to follow tips that will help you stay fit by avoiding diseases and ailments this summer.
Simple 5 Tips to Stay Healthy During Summer

* Eat light and healthy: Your body will require a constant supply of water and fluids to sustain through the rough weather. Heavy meals with large amounts of carbohydrates and fats give rise to a lot of heat in the body. A natural way of staying hydrated is ample intake of fruits and vegetables that have high water content -- oranges, watermelon, tomatoes, etc. This helps balance your core body temperature and keeps diseases at bay. It also helps hydrate the skin and keep it supple.

* Gear up for summer: The Indian summer is known for its high temperatures and humidity, which can make you feel uncomfortable and stuffy. Wearing light and breathable fabrics is an effective way to beat the heat. Natural fabrics such as cotton, silk, and linen are much better than synthetic fabrics.

* Embrace the radiance of the Sun: Post the shivers and heavy woollens of winter, the sun will finally invite you to bask in its warm glow. As sunlight is one of the best sources of Vitamin D, use this opportunity to exercise or eat outdoors in the morning. It is advisable to soak in the sun rays early in the morning, as this can be a great way of starting your day on a fresh and rejuvenating note. Wear clothes that enable your skin to be exposed to the sun.

* Ensure regular and undisturbed sleep: While air conditioners have reduced the discomfort significantly, sleep patterns can still take a hit in the hot, humid weather. Intake of natural herbs like Tagara can promote restful sleep. According to Ayurveda texts and modern research, Tagara can calm the mind due to its sedative and sleep-enhancing properties.

* Be prepared for summer infections: Most people suffer from ailments such as common cold, sore throats, and viral infections in summer because of the heat and dust. While a preventive care approach is imperative, being prepared to face an unexpected disease is equally important. It is advisable to keep a cold balm as part of your first aid kit, as it eases the symptoms of common cold and is easy to carry around. Use one that contains ingredients like camphor oil, mint extracts, nutmeg oil, and turpentine oil, as they help provide quick, symptomatic relief from common cold.

This quintessential health guide is easy to follow and will help you get ready for the long and warm summer.

Source: IANS

