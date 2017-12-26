medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Scientists Negate Century-Old Assumption Regarding Neurons

by Bidita Debnath on  December 26, 2017 at 11:23 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Neurons are the basic units of the nervous system and its most important part is the brain. Their number is approximately one Tera (trillion), similar to Tera-bits in midsize hard discs.
Scientists Negate Century-Old Assumption Regarding Neurons
Scientists Negate Century-Old Assumption Regarding Neurons

According to the neuronal computational scheme, which has been used for over a century, each neuron functions as a centralized excitable element. The neuron accumulates its incoming electrical signals from connecting neurons through several terminals, and generates a short electrical pulse, known as a spike, when its threshold is reached.

Using new types of experiments on neuronal cultures, a group of scientists, led by Prof. Ido Kanter, of the Department of Physics at Bar-Ilan University, has demonstrated that this century-old assumption regarding brain activity is mistaken.

In an article published in the journal Scientific Reports, the researchers go against conventional wisdom to show that each neuron functions as a collection of excitable elements, where each excitable element is sensitive to the directionality of the origin of the input signal. Two weak inputs from different directions (e.g., "left" and "right") will not sum up to generate a spike, while a strong input from "left" will generate a different spike waveform than that from the "right".

"We reached this conclusion using a new experimental setup, but in principle these results could have been discovered using technology that has existed since the 1980s. The belief that has been rooted in the scientific world for 100 years resulted in this delay of several decades," said Prof. Kanter and his team of researchers, including Shira Sardi, Roni Vardi, Anton Sheinin, and Amir Goldental.

The new results call for a re-examination of neuronal functionalities beyond the traditional framework and, in particular, for an examination into the origin of degenerative diseases. Neurons which are incapable of differentiating between "left" and "right" -- similar to distortions in the entire human body -- might be a starting point for discovering the origin of these diseases.

The new realization for the computational scheme of a neuron calls into question the spike sorting technique which is at the center of activity of hundreds of laboratories and thousands of scientific studies in neuroscience. This method was mainly invented to overcome the technological barrier to measure the activity from many neurons simultaneously, using the assumption that each neuron tends to fire spikes of a particular waveform which serves as its own electrical signature. However, this assumption, which resulted from enormous scientific efforts and resources, is now questioned by the work of Kanter's lab.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Lack of Sleep Slows Down the Neurons, Says Study

Lack of Sleep Slows Down the Neurons, Says Study

Sleep rhythms can disrupt normal neuronal activity in specific regions of the brain, says new study.

Self-heal Mechanism of Neurons After Brain Injury Revealed

Self-heal Mechanism of Neurons After Brain Injury Revealed

Axonal-fusion can be genetically controlled to repair neurons in response to injury, suggests study.

Understanding Sensory Neurons

Understanding Sensory Neurons

Connections between sensory and motor neurons underlie motor reflex loops and several forms of involuntary behavior, including pain avoidance.

Blame Your Neurons If You are Dozing Off During A Lecture

Blame Your Neurons If You are Dozing Off During A Lecture

The compounds that activate A2A receptors in the nucleus accumbens may open safe therapeutic avenues for treating insomnia, the most common sleep problem.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

You May Also Like

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Obstructive Uropathy

Obstructive Uropathy

Obstructive uropathy is a condition where urine cannot flow outside due to an obstruction along the ...

 Tips to Keep Your Digestion Healthy during Festive Season - Slideshow

Tips to Keep Your Digestion Healthy during Festive Season - Slideshow

The festive season is a time, where most people experience digestive issues. Here''s a look at few ...

 Diabulimia

Diabulimia

Diabulimia is an eating disorder particularly in patients with type I diabetes caused by reducing ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...