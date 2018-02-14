Ketone Drink Can Help Control Sudden Spikes in Blood Sugar Levels

‘A single drink of ketone ester enables better control of blood sugar by reducing spikes in sugar levels.’

Source: Medindia

Type 2 diabetes is associated with high blood sugar, which can damage the vessels that supply blood to vital organs and can also increase the risk of heart disease and stroke.Although previous studies have shown that infusing ketones into the bloodstream can reduce blood sugar levels, a new study, published in the, has shown that a ketone ester supplement can also lower blood sugar levels.Ketone esters are the raw ketone (in this case, beta-hydroxybutyrate) that is not bound to any other compound. These exogenous ketones can be utilized a little quicker and potentially have a better effect at raising blood ketone levels.A research team at the University of British Columbia and the University of Oxford conducted an experiment on healthy adults to check the effect of the ketone supplement on blood sugar levels.Twenty healthy individuals participated in the study and on two occasions consumed the ketone monoester supplement or a placebo after a 10-hour fast. Thirty minutes later they consumed a drink containing 75 grams of sugar (i.e., a standard oral glucose tolerance test).Blood samples were collected every 15-30 minutes throughout the entire 2.5 hours protocol for analyses of glucose, lipids, and hormones. Compared to the placebo, the blood sugar spike was reduced on the day that the individuals had consumed the ketone drink.The study was conducted with healthy young individuals, to reduce the confounding influence of insulin resistance, beta-cell dysfunction, and medications, so more research is required to know whether it will apply to people with prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, and obesity. The physiological mechanisms that underpin the improved blood sugar control also need to be understood.Professor Jonathan Little, from the University of British Columbia's Okanagan Campus, was part of the research team and said: "Our study was done in healthy young participants but if the same responses were seen in people with, or at risk for, type 2 diabetes then it is possible that a ketone monoester supplement could be used to lower glucose levels and improve metabolic health. We are working on these studies at the moment."There are three different types of ketones that the body can make from stored fat in the absence of carbohydrates. However, there are ways to get ketones easily from other sources.The body runs on three different types of ketones: Acetoacetate, beta-hydroxybutyrate, and acetone. Beta-hydroxybutyrate is the active form that can flow freely in the blood and be used by the tissues. Most exogenous ketone supplements are based on beta-hydroxybutyrate.: Ketone supplements are available as salts, esters, oils and non-real ketones.