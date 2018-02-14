medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Ketone Drink Can Help Control Sudden Spikes in Blood Sugar Levels

by Julia Samuel on  February 14, 2018 at 12:40 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights
  • Ketone drink can reduce the increase in blood sugar levels.
  • Ketone esters, when tested in healthy adults reduced blood sugar spike.
  • The drink can be suggested for diabetics to reduce a sudden increase in blood sugar levels after further research.
Ketone supplement, in the form of a drink, can prevent a sudden increase in blood sugar levels. The ketone drink can help diabetics keep their blood sugar levels in check.
Ketone Drink Can Help Control Sudden Spikes in Blood Sugar Levels
Ketone Drink Can Help Control Sudden Spikes in Blood Sugar Levels

Type 2 diabetes is associated with high blood sugar, which can damage the vessels that supply blood to vital organs and can also increase the risk of heart disease and stroke.

Although previous studies have shown that infusing ketones into the bloodstream can reduce blood sugar levels, a new study, published in the Journal of Physiology, has shown that a ketone ester supplement can also lower blood sugar levels.

Ketone esters are the raw ketone (in this case, beta-hydroxybutyrate) that is not bound to any other compound. These exogenous ketones can be utilized a little quicker and potentially have a better effect at raising blood ketone levels.

Ketone Drink To Control High Blood Sugar Levels

A research team at the University of British Columbia and the University of Oxford conducted an experiment on healthy adults to check the effect of the ketone supplement on blood sugar levels.

Twenty healthy individuals participated in the study and on two occasions consumed the ketone monoester supplement or a placebo after a 10-hour fast. Thirty minutes later they consumed a drink containing 75 grams of sugar (i.e., a standard oral glucose tolerance test).

Blood samples were collected every 15-30 minutes throughout the entire 2.5 hours protocol for analyses of glucose, lipids, and hormones. Compared to the placebo, the blood sugar spike was reduced on the day that the individuals had consumed the ketone drink.

Study Limitations

The study was conducted with healthy young individuals, to reduce the confounding influence of insulin resistance, beta-cell dysfunction, and medications, so more research is required to know whether it will apply to people with prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, and obesity. The physiological mechanisms that underpin the improved blood sugar control also need to be understood.

Professor Jonathan Little, from the University of British Columbia's Okanagan Campus, was part of the research team and said: "Our study was done in healthy young participants but if the same responses were seen in people with, or at risk for, type 2 diabetes then it is possible that a ketone monoester supplement could be used to lower glucose levels and improve metabolic health. We are working on these studies at the moment."

What are Ketones?

There are three different types of ketones that the body can make from stored fat in the absence of carbohydrates. However, there are ways to get ketones easily from other sources.

The body runs on three different types of ketones: Acetoacetate, beta-hydroxybutyrate, and acetone. Beta-hydroxybutyrate is the active form that can flow freely in the blood and be used by the tissues. Most exogenous ketone supplements are based on beta-hydroxybutyrate.

Four Types of Ketone Supplements: Ketone supplements are available as salts, esters, oils and non-real ketones.

  • Ketone Esters: Ketone esters are the raw ketone (in this case, beta-hydroxybutyrate) that is not bound to any other compound. Most users of traditional ketone esters claim that the taste is nearly unbearable. Also, gastric distress is a very common side effect.
  • Ketone Salts: Another form of exogenous ketone supplements come in the form of ketone "salts." This is where the ketone body (again, typically beta-hydroxybutyrate) is bound to a salt — sodium, calcium, magnesium or potassium generally.

    While ketone salts may not raise ketone levels to an absurd amount of true ketone esters, the taste is much more manageable and the potential diarrhea side effects are lessened to a great degree. 
  • Oils: MCT (medium chain triglyceride) oil, and other medium to smaller chain fats can be used to help boost ketones as well, however, this is through an indirect pathway.

    MCTs have to be shuttled to cells to be broken down, which then ketone bodies are made as a byproduct, only then can be used for energy. The downsides to MCT oil for ketones is that they do little in raising the actual blood levels of ketones.
  • Non-real ketones: Raspberry ketones are products that use keto but don't promote ketone levels.
    • Reference
    1. Jonathan P.Little et al.,'Ketone drink could help diabetics by lowering blood sugar.' Journal of Physiology (2017).



    Source: Medindia

    Post a Comment

    Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
    Notify me when reply is posted
    I agree to the terms and conditions

    Related Links

    Diabetes - Essentials

    Diabetes - Essentials

    Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.

    Diabetes

    Diabetes

    A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.

    Diabetes and Diet

    Diabetes and Diet

    Diet plays a significant role in controlling diabetes. Most cases of diabetes are preventable with healthy lifestyle changes.

    Diabetes - Oral Hypoglycemic Agents and Glycemic Control

    Diabetes - Oral Hypoglycemic Agents and Glycemic Control

    Glycemic control in type 2 diabetes is achieved with oral diabetic medications. Combination drugs and insulin therapy is sometimes required.

    Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

    Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

    There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable because of its many industrial applications.

    Carbohydrates and Its Role in Obesity

    Carbohydrates and Its Role in Obesity

    Obesity is a global epidemic with majority of the world’s population in developed countries being over weight or obese!

    Decoding HbA1c Test for Blood Sugar

    Decoding HbA1c Test for Blood Sugar

    The HbA1c assay is the gold-standard measurement of chronic glycemia and measures the amount of glucose that binds to hemoglobin over a period of 3 months

    Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

    Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

    Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.

    Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

    Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

    An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.

    Pancreatitis

    Pancreatitis

    Pancreatitis or inflammation of the pancreas may show up as acute pancreatitis or chronic pain. Alcohol consumption is the main offender. Treatment requires hospitalization and at times surgery.

    Sugar: Time to Look beyond Its Sweetness

    Sugar: Time to Look beyond Its Sweetness

    Sugar is known to be the dietary cause for increased risk of several chronic ailments such as diabetes and cancer. Is it coincidence or is it for real?

    Thalassemia

    Thalassemia

    Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

    The Better Flour - Refined Or Whole Wheat Flour!

    The Better Flour - Refined Or Whole Wheat Flour!

    Whole wheat flour is rapidly gaining exposure for its rich nutritional value and being considered healthy, as opposed to all-purpose flour, maida.

    You May Also Like

    Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

    Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

    Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

    Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

    Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

    Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

    Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

    Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

    More News on:

    Thalassemia Diabetes - Essentials Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts Pancreatitis Decoding HbA1c Test for Blood Sugar Hunger Fullness and Weight Control Carbohydrates and Its Role in Obesity Sugar: Time to Look beyond Its Sweetness The Better Flour - Refined Or Whole Wheat Flour! 

    News A - Z

    A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

    News Search

    Medindia Newsletters

    Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

    Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

    Find a Doctor

    Stay Connected

    • Available on the Android Market
    • Available on the App Store

    What's New on Medindia

    Tips for Parents While Administering Medicines to Children

    Tips for Parents While Administering Medicines to Children

    Administering medications to children can be challenging for parents. Parents need to use ...

     Top 11 Latest Facts & Figures on Heart Attacks

    Top 11 Latest Facts & Figures on Heart Attacks

    Administering medications to children can be challenging for parents. Parents need to use ...

     Top 5 Habits That Harm Your Skin

    Top 5 Habits That Harm Your Skin

    Our daily habits can cause premature wrinkling, loss of suppleness and pigmentation of skin. These ...

     View All

    News Category

    News Archive

    Loading...