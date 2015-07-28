What is Pulasan?
Nutrition Facts of PulasanPer 100 g of flesh of pulasan fruit contains about 84.54% to 90.87% of moisture and other nutrition benefits.
Nutrients Amount Protein 0.82 g Carbohydrates 12.86g Fibre 0.14 g Fat 0.55g Calcium 0.01-0.05 mg Iron 0.002 mg Vitamin C 11 mg
Health Benefits of Pulasan Traditionally, the leaves and roots are used in poultices; the decoction of roots is given as a febrifuge and vermifuge. A decoction of pulasan roots prepared with Gleichenia linearis is also used for bathing fever patients.
Some of the Pulasan Health Benefits are:
- Weight Loss: It helps you lose excess flab in your body and helps in maintaining a healthy body weight.
- Good for Diabetes:Pulasan fruit is used in managing blood sugar level in diabetics. It is beneficial for both types of people who do not have enough insulin or whose cells do not respond to the insulin produced in the cells.
- Good Source of Antioxidants: Pulasan is a tropical fruit which is rich in antioxidant properties owing to the presence of vitamin C. Chemicals such as Ascorbic acid, pyrogallol and hydroquinone enhance the antioxidant property of pulasan. Vitamin E and carotenoids are also responsible for the free radical scavenging property of the pulasan fruits.
- Skin and Hair Care Benefits: Pulasan makes skin softer and is also used in hair care. It has been proven in a study that a smoothie prepared from carrots and certain underutilized Malaysian tropical fruits such as pulasan can lead to a better complexion, glowing skin and health benefits as well. The oil obtained from the dried seeds and kernel yield about 74.9% of white fats which has a mild aroma and is also good for hair.
- Immune Booster: Pulasan is high in vitamin C, which is good for immune system. Pulasan health benefits include healing of wounds and repairing bones and teeth.
Pulasan Recipes
Potato and Pulasan Cutlet
Ingredients:
- 250 g potatoes, boiled and peeled
- 100 g minced beef
- 3 young kaffir lime leaves, finely sliced
- 1 tablespoon chopped coriander
- 1 medium-sized onion, peeled and chopped
- 1 tablespoon fried shallot crisps
- 1 pinch white pepper
- ¼ teaspoon salt, or to taste
- 6 pulasans, peeled and seeded
- 2 tablespoon flour
- 300 ml oil
- 1 egg beaten
Preparation:
Mash the potatoes and mix with minced meat. Leaving aside pulasan and egg, mix all the other ingredients as well. Take this mixture and shape in the form of cutlet around the pulasan in the centre, coat lightly with flour. Heat the oil in a wok, and dip the cutlets into the beaten eggs and deep fry till the colour changes to a golden crown. Serve hot.
Health Tips
How to Differentiate Between Rambutan and Pulasan?
Pulasan is a close relative of rambutan. The skin of pulasan is twice as thick as that of rambutan and the hair is also shorter in size. The rubber of pulasan is soft, the flesh does not stick to the seed and the taste is also sweeter with no hint of sourness.
How to Use Pulasan?
Pulasan fruits are generally eaten fresh but can also be frozen or dried. They may be also eaten in the form of jam, jellies, sauces and alcohol. Pulasan fruit is used for flavoring in ice creams and puddings.
