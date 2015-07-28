Health Benefits of Pulasan

What is Pulasan?

Pulasan fruit or Nephelium mutabile Blume is from pulasan tree which is an ornamental tree. It is also known as Kapulasan in Dutch. The flesh of red tropical fruits is either eaten raw or made into a jam. The seeds of the exotic fruits are boiled or roasted to prepare a beverage resembling cocoa. The semi deciduous plant is from West Malaysia and the delicious fruit is best when the fruit is reddest in colour.



