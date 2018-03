Glucose-6-phosphate Dehydrogenase Deficiency

Glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) deficiency is a genetic disorder caused due to a defect in an enzyme called glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase that causes red blood cells to break down prematurely.



G6PD is an enzyme that protects the red blood cells from damage and destruction by harmful and toxic compounds that form in the body under certain conditions like stress, fever, or following the ingestion of certain foods or drugs. The enzyme generates compounds that can neutralize the toxic compounds formed in the body.





What are the Causes of G6PD Deficiency?

How does a Hemolytic Crisis occur in G6PD deficiency?

Symptoms of Hemolytic Crisis

In G6PD deficient individuals, the protective effect of this enzyme is missing.

Thus, situations such as fevers, ingestion of certain drugs such as aspirin, antimalarial drugs, certain antibiotics and other drugs, ingestion of foods such as fava beans cause the circulating red cells to breakdown with release of its hemoglobin (intravascular hemolysis).

Part of the released hemoglobin pigment (which is red in color) is excreted in the urine giving the urine a dark brown color (hemoglobinuria).

Some of the hemoglobin is processed in the liver and converted to bilirubin. The high bilirubin levels result in jaundice with yellowish discoloration of the skin and eyes.

At the same time, since oxygen transport to the various parts of the body is affected due to destruction of red blood cells, the person becomes anemic, tired and breathless.

What are the Symptoms of G6PD Deficiency?

Tiredness and dizziness

Paleness

Confusion

Enlarged spleen

Chronic hemolytic anemia in mild G6PD deficiency

Prolonged jaundice in the newborn due to G6PD deficiency

Dark-colored urine

Rapid heartbeat

Drugs Causing Hemolysis in G6PD Deficiency

Drug Type Names of Drugs Analgesics Aspirin, Phenacetin Antimalarials Primaquine, Chloroquine, Quinine, Pyrimethamine, Pamaquin Antibacterials Sulphonamides, Dapsone, Quinolones, Nitrofurantoin, Chloramphenicol Miscellaneous Dimercaprol, vitamin K, Probenecid, Quinidine

How to Diagnose G6PD Deficiency?

How to Treat G6PD Deficiency?

Stop any offending drug the person may be taking immediately

the person may be taking immediately Treat any underlying infection with safe antibiotics

Blood transfusion may be required depending on the degree of anemia

Severe favism may need exchange transfusion

Newborn infants with prolonged neonatal jaundice should receive phototherapy or exchange transfusion if appropriate (rapidly rising bilirubin levels) to prevent brain damage (kernicterus)

if appropriate (rapidly rising bilirubin levels) to prevent brain damage (kernicterus) Folic acid supplements should be given to persons with chronic hemolysis

Long-term follow-up with a hematologist is necessary to prevent future attacks. It is important for the patient to inform treating physicians about the diagnosis and check with them before starting any new drug

is necessary to prevent future attacks. It is important for the patient to inform treating physicians about the diagnosis and check with them before starting any new drug Recent evidence suggests that vaccination of G6PD deficient patients against hepatitis A and B may be useful in preventing severe hemolytic complications if they develop these infections.

How to Prevent G6PD Deficiency?

