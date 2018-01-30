What is Glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase Deficiency?

Glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) deficiency is a genetic disorder caused due to a defect in an enzyme called glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase that causes red blood cells to break down prematurely.



G6PD is an enzyme that protects the red blood cells from damage and destruction by harmful and toxic compounds that form in the body under certain conditions like stress, fever, or following the ingestion of certain foods or drugs. The enzyme generates compounds that can neutralize the toxic compounds formed in the body.



