What is Bladder Diverticulum?

Diverticulum (plural diverticula) is the outward protrusion of the inner epithelial lining of the bladder through a defect in its muscular layer. It can be present since birth or acquired later in life due to various causes.



There are two peaks of occurrence of diverticula - one presenting at 10 years and the other at 55-70 years



In children it is usually congenital and very often there will only be a single outpouching (diverticulum). In adults it is acquired and there may be several (diverticula). Typically congenital diverticula do not need any treatment whereas the acquired diverticula need specific treatment of the underlying cause.