Zika Virus Alert in Myanmar Goes Up To Moderate

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  March 21, 2018 at 9:46 PM Environmental Health
Zika virus alert in Myanmar has been declared as moderate since March 12, 2018. Countries and regions with past or current ZIKV transmissions are given one of three risk ratings - high risk, moderate risk, or low risk, based on ZIKV epidemiology and risk to UK travelers. High and moderate risks offer the greatest likelihood of acquiring ZIKV infection.
Zika Virus Alert in Myanmar Goes Up To Moderate

Myanmar recorded its first serological evidence for presence of Zika virus infection in January 2018.

It has been advised that, for pregnant women traveling to countries or areas with high to medium risk of Zika infection, they should postpone non-essential travel to high or moderate risk areas until after pregnancy. If travel is essential, pregnant women must be aware of the risk, be scrupulous with insect bite avoidance, seek advice from doctor or midwife on return, even in the absence of illnesses.

All travelers are advised to avoid mosquito bites day and night and to seek medical advice if any symptom of ZIKV infection appeared.

Male travelers are advised to use condoms in order to reduce the risk of transmission through sexual activities during travel and for six months after return even in the absence of symptoms. Most cases of ZIKV are acquired through mosquito bites but cases of sexual transmission of ZIKV are occasionally reported.

Female travelers are also advised to avoid becoming pregnant during travel and for eight weeks after the last possible ZIKV exposure.

Zika virus (ZIKV) is an infectious disease caused by a virus transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquitoes, which feed between dawn and dusk. Cases of sexual transmission of ZIKV have also been reported.

Symptoms of Zika include a rash, pain in the joints, and conjunctivitis lasting four to seven days. Zika virus infection during pregnancy may result in congenital brain abnormalities, including microcephaly. Zika virus is also a trigger of Guillain-Barre syndrome.

Source: Medindia

Related Links

Zika Fever

Zika Fever

Zika virus is transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes which causes mild fever with maculopapular rash. No treatment or vaccine is currently available.

Dengue

Dengue

Dengue is a tropical disease caused by mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus. Symptoms include fever, joint & muscle ache, fatigue, nausea and skin rash.

Malaria

Malaria

Malaria is caused by a parasite that enters blood through the bite of an infected mosquito. It is characterized by fever, vomiting, shivering, sweating and other symptoms.

Mosquito Diseases

Mosquito Diseases

Mosquito-borne diseases, like malaria, filaria, dengue, etc are common in places conducive of mosquito breeding. Swamps, ponds and stagnated drainage provide optimal breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Chicken Pox

Chicken Pox

Chicken pox is an acute and highly contagious viral infection caused by the varicella zoster virus.

Shigellosis

Shigellosis

Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).

More News on:

Chicken Pox Shigellosis Zika Fever 

