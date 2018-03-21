Zika Virus Alert in Myanmar Goes Up To Moderate

Zika virus alert in Myanmar has been declared as moderate since March 12, 2018. Countries and regions with past or current ZIKV transmissions are given one of three risk ratings - high risk, moderate risk, or low risk, based on ZIKV epidemiology and risk to UK travelers. High and moderate risks offer the greatest likelihood of acquiring ZIKV infection.

Myanmar recorded its first serological evidence for presence of



‘The risk of Zika virus infection in Myanmar has been upgraded to moderate by UK travel health authorities on March 12, 2018. A country or region with a moderate risk of Zika virus infection offers a great chance of ZIKV infection.’ It has been advised that, for pregnant women traveling to countries or areas with high to medium risk of Zika infection, they should postpone non-essential travel to high or moderate risk areas until after pregnancy. If travel is essential, pregnant women must be aware of the risk, be scrupulous with insect bite avoidance, seek advice from doctor or midwife on return, even in the absence of illnesses.



All travelers are advised to avoid mosquito bites day and night and to seek medical advice if any symptom of ZIKV infection appeared.



Male travelers are advised to use condoms in order to reduce the risk of transmission through sexual activities during travel and for six months after return even in the absence of symptoms. Most cases of ZIKV are acquired through mosquito bites but cases of sexual transmission of ZIKV are occasionally reported.



Female travelers are also advised to avoid becoming pregnant during travel and for eight weeks after the last possible ZIKV exposure.



Zika virus (ZIKV) is an infectious disease caused by a virus transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquitoes, which feed between dawn and dusk. Cases of sexual transmission of ZIKV have also been reported.



Symptoms of Zika include a rash, pain in the joints, and conjunctivitis lasting four to seven days. Zika virus infection during pregnancy may result in congenital brain abnormalities, including microcephaly. Zika virus is also a trigger of Guillain-Barre syndrome.



