Hyderabadi youngster who had arrived in Goa with a friend last week, died due to suspected overdose of drugs after partying at a popular rave club in the beach village of Anjuna, stated police.

Youngster Dies Of Suspected Drug Overdose

‘A police spokesperson said the deceased, identified as Shashank Sharma, was partying at the club located 20 km from Panaji on Sunday afternoon when the incident occurred.’

"He felt uneasy after he left the club, following which he was referred to the Goa Medical College where he expired late on Sunday," the spokesperson said.Police sources said that before he passed out, Sharma told his friend that he had consumed a tablet at the club which made him feel uneasy.Source: IANS