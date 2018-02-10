medindia
Youngster Dies Of Suspected Drug Overdose

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 2, 2018 at 1:36 AM
Hyderabadi youngster who had arrived in Goa with a friend last week, died due to suspected overdose of drugs after partying at a popular rave club in the beach village of Anjuna, stated police.
Youngster Dies Of Suspected Drug Overdose

"He felt uneasy after he left the club, following which he was referred to the Goa Medical College where he expired late on Sunday," the spokesperson said.

Police sources said that before he passed out, Sharma told his friend that he had consumed a tablet at the club which made him feel uneasy.

Source: IANS

