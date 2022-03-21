About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Worm-on-a-chip Device Helps Diagnose Lung Cancer

by Angela Mohan on March 21, 2022 at 3:39 PM
Font : A-A+

Worm-on-a-chip Device Helps Diagnose Lung Cancer

New device uses tiny worms to detect lung cancer cells. This "worm-on-a-chip" could help diagnose cancer at an earlier stage. The roundworm C. elegans, wriggles its way toward cancer cells by following an odor trail.

The researchers will present their results at the spring meeting of the American Chemical Society (ACS). The meeting features more than 12,000 presentations on a wide range of science topics.

Advertisement


Early diagnosis of cancer is critical for effective treatment and survival, says Nari Jang, a graduate student who is presenting the work at the meeting. Therefore, cancer screening methods should be quick, easy, economical, and noninvasive.

Currently, doctors diagnose lung cancer by imaging tests or biopsies, but these methods often can't detect tumors at their earliest stages.

Although dogs can be trained to sniff out human cancer, they aren't practical to keep in labs. So Jang and Shin Sik Choi, PhD, the project's principal investigator, decided to use worms called nematodes, which are tiny (~1 mm in length), easy to grow in the lab, and have an extraordinary sense of smell, to develop a non-invasive cancer diagnostic test.
Advertisement

"Lung cancer cells produce a different set of odor molecules than normal cells," says Choi, who is at Myongji University in Korea.

"It's well known that the soil-dwelling nematode, C. elegans, is attracted or repelled by certain odors, so we came up with an idea that the roundworm could be used to detect lung cancer."

Other researchers have placed nematodes in petri dishes and added drops of human urine, observing that the worms preferentially crawled toward urine samples from cancer patients. Jang and Choi wanted to make an accurate, easy-to-measure form of the test.

So the team made a chip out of polydimethylsiloxane elastomer that had a well at each end connected by channels to a central chamber. The researchers placed the chip on an agar plate. At one end of the chip, they added a drop of culture media from lung cancer cells, and at the other end, they added media from normal lung fibroblasts.

They placed worms in the central chamber, and after an hour, they observed that more worms had crawled toward the lung cancer media than the normal media. In contrast, worms that had a mutated odor receptor gene called odr-3 did not show this preferential behavior.

Based on these tests, the researchers estimated that the device was about 70% effective at detecting cancer cells in diluted cell culture media. They hope to increase both the accuracy and sensitivity of the method by using worms that were previously exposed to cancer cell media and therefore have a "memory" of cancer-specific odor molecules.

Once the team has optimized the worm-on-a-chip for detecting cultured lung cancer cells, they plan to move on to testing urine, saliva or even exhaled breath from people.

"We will collaborate with medical doctors to find out whether our methods can detect lung cancer in patients at an early stage," Choi says. They also plan to test the device on multiple forms of cancer.

In other studies using the worm-on-a-chip, the researchers identified the specific odor molecules that attract C. elegans to lung cancer cells, including a volatile organic compound called 2-ethyl-1-hexanol, which has a floral scent. "We don't know why C. elegans are attracted to lung cancer tissues or 2-ethyl-1-hexanol, but we guess that the odors are similar to the scents from their favorite foods," Jang says.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Do Genetics Play a Role in Oral Health?
Do Genetics Play a Role in Oral Health?
World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD) 2022 — 'We Decide'
World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD) 2022 — 'We Decide'
World Oral Health Day 2022 —
World Oral Health Day 2022 — "Be Proud of Your Mouth"
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Lung Biopsy Lung Cancer Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Asbestosis Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Pneumoconiosis Smoking among Women Silicosis 

Recommended Reading
Lung Cancer
Lung Cancer
Lung cancer is a malignant tumor in the lung tissues. Smoking is the main cause of lung cancer with ...
Asbestosis
Asbestosis
Asbestosis is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that occurs due to long term exposure to asbestos ...
Lung Biopsy
Lung Biopsy
The procedure by which tissue samples are obtained from the lung is known as lung biopsy. The biopsy...
Pneumoconiosis
Pneumoconiosis
Pneumoconiosis is a group of lung diseases caused by inhaled dust particles. It causes inflammation ...
Silicosis
Silicosis
Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterise...
Smoking among Women
Smoking among Women
Tobacco use in women is on the rise. The health risks of tobacco are far too many has never done a w...
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)