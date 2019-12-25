medindia

World’s First Human Head Transplant Could Happen in Next Ten Years

by Colleen Fleiss on  December 25, 2019 at 10:52 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Bruce Mathew, a former clinical lead for neurosurgery at Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, has claimed that the first-ever human head transplants could be achieved by 2030. The neurosurgeon believes that he knows how the feat of moving an individual's consciousness to another body could be made to work.
World’s First Human Head Transplant Could Happen in Next Ten Years
World’s First Human Head Transplant Could Happen in Next Ten Years

Until now, few scientists are striving to make the head transplants a reality that focused on methods that sever the spinal cord. This idea Mr. Mathew, who has carried more than 10,000 surgeries, describes an "utterly ridiculous".

Show Full Article


In today's world of advancements in nerve surgery, robotics, and stem cell transplants, it is possible to reattach an entire spinal cord and carry out the head transplant successfully by 2030.

"Initially our intention was to just brainstorm an idea and it seemed rather silly, but then I realised, it actually isn't. If you transplant the brain and keep the brain and spinal cord together it's actually not impossible," said Bruce Mathew.

Mr. Mathew explained the possibilities of the head transplant procedure using the advancements in healthcare

• Using robotics and AI, 200 spinal nerves can be connected

• The spinal cord can be taken off so that the whole brain and spinal cord and lumbar sacra can be dropped into a new body.

• It's difficult to take out the protective membrane of the spinal cord, i.e. dura intact without making a hole in it. This step will take a number of steps, which would happen by 2030.

Mr. Mathew continued "That there are still doubts as to whether the head and spine could be made to successfully integrate with so much of another person's DNA, and that gut bacteria may need to also be transferred. But he believes stem cell transplants could be used to prevent rejection."

"You would take on the DNA of the actual brain and spinal cord, so rather like a bone marrow donor, and you would get rid of donor DNA and then colonise it with that from the person receiving the body," he told the paper.

"I mean there are huge problems, but it is possible. And you've got to remember you've got thousands of people in deep freezes, often just heads, and companies who really believe you will one day be able to reawaken them from the dead, cure them of disease, and give them new bodies. In comparison what I'm proposing is fairly conservative."

The head transplant method helps patients with spinal injuries and degenerative muscle diseases.

Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Recommended Reading

First Human Head Transplant on Human Cadavers Done

The world's first human head transplant has allegedly been performed on a corpse in an 18 hour operation.

First Head Transplant to Take Place in UK in 2017

Using the virtual reality system, the patient will be made ready for the surgery and to attach his head to a new body.

World's First Head Transplant To Be Performed By Italian-Chinese Medical Team

Ren Xiaoping, who along with Italian surgeon Sergio Canavero, hope to attempt the procedure within two years, but only if the preparatory research go accordingly.

Quiz on Organ Donation and Transplantation

See how much you know about organ donation and transplantation by taking this ...

Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Surviving Feasting Season: Perfect Ways to Eat Healthy during Christmas Holidays

Fruits to Help Lower Blood Pressure

Acute Renal Failure
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive