World Thyroid Day is on 25th of May: Here is What We Can Do!

World Thyroid Day is on 25th May each year. This day aims at improving the public awareness of thyroid diseases, the importance of timely diagnosis, treatment methods and prevention of thyroid diseases. Thyroid diseases are very common worldwide, they affect people irrespective of ages and have a large range of symptoms.



The theme for this year is Thyroid and Communication. There should not be any communication gap between patients and doctors regarding any disease, not only for thyroid diseases.

Thyroid and its Functions

Thyroid is a small gland located at the base of the neck. This butterfly-shaped gland produces two hormones: triiodothyronine (T3) and thyroxine (T4). Although it is tiny, it plays a major role in one's health and well being.