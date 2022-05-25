About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
World Thyroid Day is on 25th of May: Here is What We Can Do!

by Kesavan K.E.T. on May 25, 2022 at 6:35 PM
World Thyroid Day is on 25th of May: Here is What We Can Do!

World Thyroid Day is on 25th May each year. This day aims at improving the public awareness of thyroid diseases, the importance of timely diagnosis, treatment methods and prevention of thyroid diseases. Thyroid diseases are very common worldwide, they affect people irrespective of ages and have a large range of symptoms.

The theme for this year is Thyroid and Communication. There should not be any communication gap between patients and doctors regarding any disease, not only for thyroid diseases.

Thyroid and its Functions

Thyroid is a small gland located at the base of the neck. This butterfly-shaped gland produces two hormones: triiodothyronine (T3) and thyroxine (T4). Although it is tiny, it plays a major role in one's health and well being.

The primary function of the thyroid is to regulate the body's metabolism. Most people relate to how well you burn calories and metabolism. But metabolism also affects body temperature and heart rate. If you have a problem with your thyroid, it affects your metabolic rate.

Thyroid Disorders and How to Overcome?

Thyroid disorders can be very low T3 and T4 or higher T3 and T4. If the thyroid does not produce enough of these hormones, it is called hypothyroidism. This condition usually occurs when there is inflammation of the thyroid gland or iodine deficiency.

Iodine is a mineral used to make thyroid hormones. An autoimmune condition called Hashimoto's can also cause hypothyroidism. Untreated hypothyroidism can cause brain haemorrhage, hair loss, gallstones, constipation, slow metabolism, inflammation, heartburn, high blood pressure and dry skin.
Another condition associated with the thyroid is hyperthyroidism. This condition occurs when the thyroid produces too much T3 and T4 and is usually caused by an overactive thyroid or an overdose of iodine.

A condition called Graves' disease can also cause hyperthyroidism. This condition is the result of an overactive thyroid gland. Untreated hyperthyroidism can lead to accidental weight loss, rapid heartbeat, increased appetite, tremors, sweating, fatigue and sleep problems.

People who suspect they have a thyroid problem, especially those with a family history, should see their doctor. There are several treatment options for both hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism.

Why Communication is so Important

World Thyroid Day 2022 is of the theme "Thyroid and Communication." Communication plays a major role in thyroid patients' and doctors' lives.


  • A good relationship with your general doctor, endocrinologist or endocrine surgeon is essential and will make it easier to ask questions and understand your thyroid condition now.

  • Better understanding which tests are needed to achieve a definitive diagnosis, what are all the treatment options and what medicinal choices are available.

  • One-on-one support with disease information and understanding for other thyroid patients.

  • The confidence that you need to improve your thyroid health and support are available.

  • Together with your treating doctor, information and advice can help you achieve better thyroid health.

How to Observe #WorldThyroidDay

You can also take part of the global event "World Thyroid Day" by the following ways:


  • Learn more about the symptoms of thyroid conditions.

  • If you suspect you have thyroid problems, schedule an appointment with your doctor or a specialist for the disease.

  • Ask family members if they have been diagnosed with thyroid disease.

  • Donate to an organization that focuses on thyroid education and research.

  • Share this important medical day with #WorldThyroidDay on social media.



Many health institutions, clinics and physicians hold educational seminars and presentations on this day. They encourage the public to learn more about thyroid conditions, their causes and treatment options. They have been listed as follows:


  • Management of Pediatric Thyroid Nodules and Differentiated Thyroid Cancer: Two Interactive Case Studies, by Dr. Andrew Bauer (USA)

  • Graves' Disease - A Patient Case, by Dr. David Cooper (USA)

  • Update on Thyroid Nodules, by Dr. Jennifer Sipos (USA)

  • Thyroid Diseases During Pregnancy, by Dr. Tim Korevaar (Netherlands)



ISE recorded Thyroid Course in Sri-Lanka (SLENDO Congress):


  • Imaging of Thyroid Nodules, by Prof. Susan Mandel

  • Toxicosis in Children, by Dr. Navoda Atapattu

  • Thyroid Disease in Pregnancy, by Prof. Susan Mandel

  • The Many Faces of Thyroiditis, by Prof. Susan Mandel

  • Meet the Professor: Challenging Thyroid Nodules, by Prof. Susan Mandel



It is important for all thyroid patients to understand their thyroid disorder and for doctors to understand how thyroid disorders affect patients and how to improve patient outcomes so that they can live a life without thyroid disorders.

Source: Medindia
More News on:
Iodine Deficiency Disorder Hyperthyroidism Hypothyroidism Thyroid Cancer Hashimoto´s Thyroiditis Hypothyroidism during Pregnancy Hashimoto's Diet: Best Foods for Hypothyroidism 

