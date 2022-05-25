World Health Assembly to Focus on Covid-19, Health and Peace:

Advertisement

All countries should maintain Covid surveillance and sequencing, and be prepared to reintroduce and adjust public health and social measures as necessary,

The seven-day WHA is expected to be one with the largest number of topics discussed and resolutions passed,

He called on all countries to commit to achieving the 70 percent vaccination coverage as soon as possible, while prioritizing the vaccination of all health workers, all over-60s and everyone at increased risk.he said. Also, countries need to restore essential health services as rapidly as possible, and work with communities to build trust."The pandemic is not the only crisis in our world," he said, echoing the theme of the 75th WHA "Health for Peace, Peace for Health," and announced that the conference agenda will also include complex humanitarian crises in Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, Ukraine and Yemen."More even than pandemics, war shakes and shatters the foundations on which previously stable societies stood. It deprives whole communities of essential health services, leaving children at risk of vaccine preventable diseases. Indeed, war, hunger and disease are old friends," he deplored.WHO has verified 373 attacks on health facilities or personnel in 14 countries and territories so far this year. The attacks have claimed the lives of 154 health workers and patients and injured 131."Attacks on health workers and health facilities are a breach of international humanitarian law. But they are also an assault on the right to health," said Tedros.including the appointment of a new WHO director-general for the next five years. The incumbent chief Tedros is currently the only candidate.Source: IANS