World Scientists' Caution of Climate Emergency

"The updated planetary vital signs we present largely reflect the consequences of unrelenting business as usual," say Ripple, Wolf, and colleagues, adding that "a major lesson from COVID-19 is that even colossally decreased transportation and consumption are not nearly enough and that, instead, transformational system changes are required."The authors suggest that only profound changes in human behavior can meet the challenges of the extant climate emergency.Among their other recommendations, the authors highlight the need for a significant global carbon price, the phase-out and eventual ban of fossil fuels, and the development of global strategic climate reserves to protect and restore natural carbon sinks and biodiversity.They also call for climate education to be included in school curricula, with the aim of bolstering climate awareness and encouraging learners to take urgently needed climate action.Ripple, Wolf, and colleagues close with a reinvigorated call for global collaboration to drive fundamental change: "Policies to alleviate the climate crisis or any of the other threatened planetary boundary transgressions should not be focused on symptom relief but on addressing their root cause: the overexploitation of the Earth."Only by tackling this root cause, the authors suggest, will we be able to "ensure the long-term sustainability of human civilization and give future generations the opportunity to thrive."Source: Eurekalert