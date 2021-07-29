World Scientists' Caution of Climate Emergency

Climate emergency's enormous cost is too apparent, as per the study titled "World Scientists' Warning of a Climate Emergency" in BioScience by a group led by William J. Ripple and Christopher Wolf.
Fossil fuel use dipped slightly in 2020, but a widely predicted result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the authors report that carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide "have all set new year-to-date records for atmospheric concentrations in both 2020 and 2021."
Furthermore, many tracked planetary vital signs, reflecting metrics such as sea level rise, ocean heat content, and ice mass, have also set disquieting records. However, there were a few bright spots, including fossil fuel subsidies reaching a record low and fossil fuel divestment reaching a record high.
‘There is a need for an eventual ban of fossil fuels, and the development of global strategic climate reserves to protect and restore natural carbon sinks and biodiversity.’
The authors suggest that only profound changes in human behavior can meet the challenges of the extant climate emergency.
Among their other recommendations, the authors highlight the need for a significant global carbon price, the phase-out and eventual ban of fossil fuels, and the development of global strategic climate reserves to protect and restore natural carbon sinks and biodiversity.
They also call for climate education to be included in school curricula, with the aim of bolstering climate awareness and encouraging learners to take urgently needed climate action.
Ripple, Wolf, and colleagues close with a reinvigorated call for global collaboration to drive fundamental change: "Policies to alleviate the climate crisis or any of the other threatened planetary boundary transgressions should not be focused on symptom relief but on addressing their root cause: the overexploitation of the Earth."
Only by tackling this root cause, the authors suggest, will we be able to "ensure the long-term sustainability of human civilization and give future generations the opportunity to thrive."
Source: Eurekalert
