medindia

World First Blood Test for Celiac Disease Diagnosis

by Colleen Fleiss on  August 10, 2019 at 5:50 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Scientists have discovered distinct markers in the blood of people with celiac disease within a few hours of gluten.
World First Blood Test for Celiac Disease Diagnosis
World First Blood Test for Celiac Disease Diagnosis

The findings address a longstanding mystery about what drives the adverse reaction to gluten in coeliac disease and could lead to a world-first blood test for diagnosing the disease. A potential blood-based test would be a vast improvement on the current approach which requires people to consume gluten for a number of weeks, and even months, for the testing to be accurate. The research, published today in Science Advances, involved an international collaboration of the world's leading coeliac disease experts.

Show Full Article


The peer-reviewed study included the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research in Australia, University of Oslo in Norway, and in the U.S., Massachusetts General Hospital and University of Chicago. The study was led by Boston-based biotechnology company ImmusanT Inc. Associate Professor Jason Tye-Din, head of coeliac research at the Institute and a gastroenterologist at The Royal Melbourne Hospital said work was now underway to explore the development of a simple blood test for coeliac disease.

"For the many people following a gluten-free diet without a formal diagnosis of coeliac disease, all that might be required is a blood test before, and four hours after, a small meal of gluten. "This would be a dramatic improvement on the current approach, which requires people to actively consume gluten for at least several weeks before undergoing an invasive procedure to sample the small intestine," Associate Professor Tye-Din said.

Coeliac disease affects approximately 1.4 per cent of people globally, many of whom remain undiagnosed. Symptoms of the disease are caused by a damaging immune response to gluten. After consuming gluten, patients can experience reactions such as nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhoea.

Dr Bob Anderson, a joint senior author of the paper and the Chief Scientific Officer of ImmusanT Inc., said the new findings could address an important medical need.

"For the first time we have described the inflammatory reaction that patients with coeliac disease experience in the immediate hours after they are exposed to gluten.

"The unpleasant symptoms associated with the disease are linked to an increase in inflammatory molecules in the bloodstream, such as interleukin-2 (IL-2), produced by T cells of the immune system. This response is similar to what happens when an infection is present, however for people with coeliac disease, gluten is the trigger.

"This information underpins a potential new approach to diagnosis that addresses the emerging medical need to identify patients without coeliac disease who may be better served by other treatments for their chronic symptoms," Dr Anderson said.

Researchers at ImmusanT first discovered the immune markers while assessing blood samples during the Phase 1 trial of a potential coeliac therapy called Nexvax2. Gastrointestinal symptoms in patients injected with the gluten peptides, particularly nausea and vomiting, correlated with higher levels of IL-2 in their blood.

Subsequent testing showed the consumption of gluten produced the same IL-2 response in people with coeliac disease.

CEO of Coeliac Australia, Ms Michelle Laforest, said the finding would be welcome news for the coeliac community in Australia.

"The potential for a one-off gluten challenge and blood test could make a significant difference to many thousands of Australians who report sensitivity to gluten but have been unable to tolerate the current testing approach.

"It is clear this research has the potential to revolutionise the current testing regime for coeliac disease globally," Ms Laforest said.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Recommended Reading

Celiac Disease

Celiac disease is labeled as a digestive disorder associated with malabsorption as well as an abnormal immune reaction to gluten.

Gluten-Free Diet

Are you gluten intolerant? Stay away from gluten allergy and celiac disease by shifting to gluten-free diet plan that is healthy yet not boring.

Quiz on Celiac Disease

Reactions to specific types of food are quite common. Many children suffer from milk and egg allergy. Celiac disease is one such condition, caused due to intake of specific foods in sensitive individuals. Test your knowledge on celiac disease by ...

Celiac Disease

Celiac disease is an auto-immune digestive disorder which affects the small intestine

Autoimmune Disorders

Autoimmune disorders occur when the immune system fails to recognize the body as self and attacks it.

Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of blood in stools are hemorrhoids, diverticulosis, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer.

Bombay Blood Group

Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can receive or donate blood only with other individuals with the same blood group.

Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation

A sudden, severe pain in the testis may be due to testicular torsion. Testicles inside the scrotum are very sensitive organs.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

Torsion Testis

Torsion occurs when the testis spins, twisting the spermatic cord, causing reduced blood flow and testicular damage. Timely surgery may be needed to save the testis.

Undescended Testicles

An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It can occur to just one or both the testicles.

More News on:

Thalassemia Undescended Testicles Varicocele Celiac Disease Quiz on Depression Autoimmune Disorders Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation Bombay Blood Group Torsion Testis 

What's New on Medindia

Blood Test can Detect Antibody Mediated Kidney Rejection in Transplant Recipients

Lipid Profile

Pancreatic Cancer: Bacteria on Tumors affect Immunity and Survival of Patients
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive