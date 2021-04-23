World Book Day: New Titles to Read

‘'Brand New Start' teaches you that a lot of success at the start of your career hinges on how well you understand, articulate and present the most important brand you can work on.’

It is a collection of poems and short stories where each piece gives you a glance into the author's world of imagination. Each poem describes a feeling which is not often talked about or sometimes too much. A book without a sense of direction just to justify the statement, 'Art is chaos and chaos is art', it narrates a journey of a soul who is hopeless enough to question life and its dark necessities. Life can be tricky sometimes and it can beat you down, but then, never forget to mourn, to suffer, to cry before you get back up and 'smile'.'Career Misadventures And How To Avoid Them' by Anjali AhujaMany aspire to have a successful corporate career, but in the grueling journey to the top, most of them get stuck at a point and never grow thereafter. Why? Do they lack the ability? Not always. There are invisible black holes along the way that gobble up dreams and careers. Anjali Ahuja is here to shed light on them. Anjali joined the corporate world in 1992 and has since worked for a number of Fortune 500 companies for over two decades. As an HR professional, she had an opportunity to witness the journey of people at various stages of their career. The lessons she shares are backed with intriguing stories of successes and failures, some that of her own, and some that she has witnessed over her journey to the top. If you have recently started a corporate career, or reached a stage ahead but clueless how to navigate your career further, this book has some valuable guidance for you.'Little Me in Everyone' by Eddyee SinghEvery human is born with a "genius", a guardian spirit allocated at birth. Our whole life is inside our mind, which is a prism refracting the light of everything around and within us. Caged in this mind is the 'Little Me' helping us, talking to us, questioning us, and nurturing us all along the way. Every time we indulge in self-doubt and self-pity, the 'Little Me' loses a little bit of its brilliance but eventually it thrives on the knowledge we acquire in life and assists us to transform it into wisdom. In pursuit of maintaining our outer self we get so engrossed that this little me gets abandoned in the wilderness of darkness created by us. In this book one will find the reflections of everyone's 'Inner Self' and 'Little Me', thus guiding us to learn and rejoice every moment of being alive despite the perplexities of life.'To, the Bravest Person I Know' by Ayesha ChenoyFrom growing up with dysfunctional families to coming of age, from dealing with heartbreak, pain and grief to learning to accept and forgive, 'To, the Bravest Person I Know' is your guide through every difficult situation. It is modern therapy delivered to you through a series of poems and a letter in verse that runs as a footnote from the beginning to the end of the book. The poems explore the whole construct of 'normal', of that which was created to make people feel less normal if they don't fit in, to make them feel 'abnormal'. The book tells us that depression is normal, as is fear; feeling insecure is normal, as is hurting people. And bravery is about facing all of this--it's about facing everything life throws at you every day. 'To, the Bravest Person I Know' cuts through rainbows and self-righteous dross to provide a vaccine of truth, liberating and reminding us that we are all in a tunnel, and that it's normal to feel like we may never get out. But there is light at the end of it.Source: IANS