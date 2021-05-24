by Angela Mohan on  May 24, 2021 at 8:53 AM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Women can Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Anytime After Delivery
A woman can get COVID-19 shot anytime after the delivery of her baby. Healthcare experts stressed for allowing vaccination of even pregnant women to protect them from the infection.

There is no issue in breastfeeding after vaccination and it must not be halted "even for an hour".

Dr Khan Amir Maroof, Professor, Department of Community Medicine, University College of Medical Sciences and GTB Hospital, Delhi, said there is no risk to the neonate from a vaccinated, breastfeeding mother. There is no reason to delay the vaccination after delivery," he said.


No particular precautions should be taken by lactating women in view of vaccination and the same precautions which apply to the general population are applicable to them as well.

Dr. Loveleena Nadir, senior consultant gynaecologist and obstetrician at Fortis La Femme, Rosewalk Hospital and Apollo Cradle Royale, said vaccination can also be done during any phase of menstrual cycle.

"COVID-19 is not an indication for caesarean delivery but there has been an increased frequency of pre-term births and caesarean deliveries, probably due to maternal illness associated with COVID-19 infection. If one has recovered from COVID infection, defer vaccination for 3 months from date of recovery," she said.

If a patient has taken the first dose and later turned out to be pregnant, they are advised to continue the pregnancy.

"Pregnancy doesn't increase the risk of acquiring SARS-COV-2 infection but appears to worsen the clinical course as compared to non-pregnant women," she added.

"COVID vaccine trials were not done on pregnant women and their safety and efficacy related data is not available. The Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India has, however, recommended that COVID vaccine should be given to pregnant women as the risk of getting infected with COVID and mortality is high during this pandemic," he said. "This seems to be higher than the risk due to the side effects of the vaccine," he said.

Dr. Sujeet Ranjan, Executive Director of the Coalition for Food and Nutrition Security (CFNS), New Delhi, said WHO guidelines state that pregnant and lactating mothers can be vaccinated but in India, the matter regarding inoculation of pregnant women is under discussion and further deliberation by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI).

There are many countries that have already started COVID vaccination of pregnant and lactating mothers.

Neither of the two COVID vaccines being administered in India -- Covishield or Covaxin -- has been tested on pregnant or lactating women for its impact, efficacy and side effects. Therefore, we need to strictly follow the policy advice by the Health Ministry," he said.

Dr Jaideep Malhotra, former president of the Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India and founder of the Infertility Centre of Rainbow IVF, said that the vaccines available in India right now do not contain live virus, hence are safe for pregnant and breastfeeding mothers and will not cause any more serious side effects like abortions or congenital malformations.

"Very important message is that vaccinating pregnant women is going to take care of two lives and it is something which should be expedited as soon as possible. With 40 million pregnancies happening, we take care of almost 80 million lives," said Malhotra.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake