What to Do When Your Asthma Medication Doesn't Work?

by Kesavan K.E.T. on July 23, 2022 at 6:51 PM
People who supplement rescue inhalers with a secondary medicine or alternative asthma medication sometimes get little relief at first, but there's good news: Those who keep trying different options often find a medication that works, according to a study by Rutgers researchers and has been reported and published in the journal Annals of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology.

The researchers analyzed data from 2,025 patients who used any of six FDA-approved severe asthma treatments known as "biologics" because they contain monoclonal antibodies found in living organisms and that may cause any exacerbations.

Asthma

It's a lung condition characterized by inflammation of the bronchi and constriction of the airways that result in coughing, wheezing or breathlessness. Allergy and other airway irritants can trigger it
"The practical takeaway here is pretty simple: Patients who aren't getting good relief from a particular biologic should try others," said lead author Reynold A. Panettieri, Jr., vice chancellor for translational medicine and science director at the Rutgers Institute for Translational Medicine.

Is 'Secondary' Asthma Medicine Beneficial?

Overall, these injectable medications provided significant relief for asthma. Patients starting biologics during the study period experienced a 58% reduction in exacerbations and 89% of those who used biologics at any point during the study period continued to do so at the end.

Some 324 patients switched medications at least once during the study period — most commonly because their symptoms worsened on the first medication or because initially strong effects waned over time — and their strategy was rewarded, the researchers found out. Switching medications was consistently associated with a reduction in exacerbations.

"The available products aren't all me-too drugs," Panettieri said. "They work in a variety of ways, so it makes sense that different medications would work for different people."

Source: Eurekalert
Tests for Asthma

Do you find it difficult to breathe especially during the cold weather? You may need to get tested for asthma, a respiratory condition that is induced by allergies.
Respiratory Diseases

Respiratory diseases affect any part of the respiratory system. Some of the lung diseases like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease can lead to respiratory failure.
